ETV Bharat / bharat

How A Rajasthan Teacher’s Wit Uncovered NEET Paper Leak Scam

Churu: Shashikant Suthar, a chemistry teacher at a coaching institute in Sikar, Rajasthan, gained the spotlight after the NEET paper leak, as some people are hailing him as a “whistleblower” on social media.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Suthar shared the sequence of events which prompted him to come forward and register a complaint over the NEET exam held on May 3. “After the exam, my landlord showed me a viral copy of the paper circulating on WhatsApp. I cross-checked and found nearly 45 chemistry questions matched exactly,” he said.

At first, Suthar couldn’t believe the paper leak theory, but when he showed the paper to his biology faculty colleague, they found nearly 90 matching questions. “I immediately realised the seriousness of the situation and knew inaction would be a grave injustice to lakhs of hard-working students,” he said.

‘Police demanded evidence'

Suthar said that after finding matching questions in both chemistry and biology papers, he went to the Udyog Nagar Police Station in Sikar to file a complaint, where the police asked him to file a formal written complaint and get concrete evidence.

“Over the next four days, I gathered the viral PDF files, screenshots, and other digital evidence and filed the complaint. My landlord also provided a major during this process, as he was the first who received a copy of the viral paper,” he said. “My landlord also encouraged me to file a complaint. Had he not encouraged me, I might not have been able to muster the courage to undertake such a monumental initiative.”

Complaint and initial apprehensions