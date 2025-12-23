How A Novel Law Kept Sex Assault Survivors Safe By Banishing Offenders In Tamil Nadu
Over 300 protection orders have been issued across the state since the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women (Amendment) Act took effect in January.
Published : December 23, 2025 at 8:23 PM IST
By P Pandiraj
Chennai: Honey trapped, robbed, broken. This is how a 33-year-old woman survivor of sexual assault from northern Tamil Nadu walked into a police station. She confided in the woman police officer that she was having suicidal thoughts.
The survivor said she could never face her family if the perpetrator released her intimate video, as he had been threatening. The woman police officer consoled her with the assurance of standing by her side. These words of comfort were not just lip service, as the officer meant what she said and had the means to hold that promise.
Thanks to the Tamil Nadu government's amendment to the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act (TNPHWA), 1988, which came into effect in 2025. The legislation took inspiration from magisterial restraining orders issued by some developed nations, including the US, against perpetrators from contacting the survivors (or victims in police parlance).
As for the 14-year-old girl survivor of sexual assault from the region, the case is completely different. She is an orphan. What chance will she stand when the perpetrator is a local strongman and has a battery of lawyers? The investigation officer could read the vulnerability of the victim and the possible coercion attempts. The female police official decided that she would recommend the only thing that could shield the girl when she had nobody to turn to — the protection order envisaged by the amendment. The officer recommended the jurisdictional magistrate, and then came the order, prohibiting the suspect from contacting the survivor in any manner.
The two case studies illustrate the necessity of a safe space and how its absence could have undesirable consequences from the prism of the state. At least over 300 protection orders have been issued across the state since the amendment took effect in January. The West Zone accounted for 125, the North Zone 82, the South Zone 17, the Central Zone 15 and Chennai City 20 orders.
A Goldstandard Legislation
ETV Bharat spoke to multiple people to understand the importance of this landmark provision of the protection order. Disha Mittal, joint commissioner of police, Chennai West Zone, said the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women (Amendment) Act 2025 "is novel as it provides for issuance of a protection order prohibiting communication in any form by the accused in a harassment of women/girls case. It also makes the breach of such a protection order a cognisable crime."
As per the act, the accused can be imprisoned for up to three years, with a fine of up to Rs one lakh. Delving deep into the amendment, the police officer said the act also fixes accountability on individuals administering almost all public spaces, including those held privately, for the safety and security of women and children. "It mandates installation of CCTV cameras, lights and such other measures as may be prescribed to prevent harassment of women within the precinct," she added.
The legislation, she explained, would make individuals responsible for public spaces, ranging from educational institutions, hostels, temples or other places of worship, cinema theatres, hotels, restaurants, hospitals, any home or hostel for care and protection of women and children by whatever name called, mall or any other precinct. The in-charges will have to inform the police about the harassment of women within 24 hours on receipt of a complaint from an aggrieved individual, the officer said, adding that non-compliance would attract punishments. The act also enhances the fine and punishment for repeat offenders with a maximum prison term of 10 years and over less than Rs 10 lakhs.
Is 'Protection Order' A Mechanical Act?
Inspector General of Police (North Zone), Asra Garg, said most of the cases in which POs were issued were initiated by the investigation officers. As per the law, she said, a survivor of sexual assault can approach an executive magistrate (a Tahsildar or a Revenue Divisional Officer) seeking the PO, who will conduct the proceedings with the accused and will pursue the investigation officer's report.
The proceedings will offer the accused an opportunity to be heard. After the summary proceedings, the executive magistrate will pass orders either offering a PO for a period that he deems fit or rejecting it if he or she finds it not necessary. A protection order prohibits the accused from attempting to communicate with the aggrieved person in any form whatsoever, including personal or oral or written or electronic or telephonic contact or through third parties.
The perpetrator might live in the same neighbourhood as the survivor, or be from the same workplace, or run the business in the same locality. If we take the perpetrator out of that environment, it would come as a welcome relief for the survivor, the IGP said.
He said the concept of PO will go a long way in giving a sense of safety among women/girls victims of harassment. "It is a major milestone in Tamil Nadu's efforts towards protection and safety for women/girls. Apart from the issuance of protection orders, there are several more changes made in this law, which have further value to the efficacy and reach of the old Act in line with modern times and its requirements," he added.
According to Mittal, the amendment has come as a strong deterrent for the serial offenders and even for the first-time offenders. "The PO issued by an executive magistrate will be read out to the accused at the executive magistrate court proceedings. The officer will explain in detail what is prohibited," she said.
Most of the accused, she said, are aware of the proceedings and their implications, making it an effective utility for confidence-building of victims who may otherwise turn hostile.
A Balanced Approach
While the piece of legislation is highly appreciated by all quarters, the chances of the provision being misused were being duly pored over as safeguards were designed before it became a law. Tiruvallur DSP N Tamilarasi said harassment against women will definitely attract the provisions of TNPHWA.
"The awareness in our district is so high that women will immediately seek a PO. We will pursue it case-by-case and decide," she said, adding that they have a structured approach to make a PO application. "It is the vulnerability of the victims that is accounted for in every PO application. The powers of issuing the PO are vested with the executive magistrate, who will pass orders after hearing the victim and the accused. It is not an automated process," she added.
