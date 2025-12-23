ETV Bharat / bharat

How A Novel Law Kept Sex Assault Survivors Safe By Banishing Offenders In Tamil Nadu

By P Pandiraj

Chennai: Honey trapped, robbed, broken. This is how a 33-year-old woman survivor of sexual assault from northern Tamil Nadu walked into a police station. She confided in the woman police officer that she was having suicidal thoughts.

The survivor said she could never face her family if the perpetrator released her intimate video, as he had been threatening. The woman police officer consoled her with the assurance of standing by her side. These words of comfort were not just lip service, as the officer meant what she said and had the means to hold that promise.

Thanks to the Tamil Nadu government's amendment to the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act (TNPHWA), 1988, which came into effect in 2025. The legislation took inspiration from magisterial restraining orders issued by some developed nations, including the US, against perpetrators from contacting the survivors (or victims in police parlance).

As for the 14-year-old girl survivor of sexual assault from the region, the case is completely different. She is an orphan. What chance will she stand when the perpetrator is a local strongman and has a battery of lawyers? The investigation officer could read the vulnerability of the victim and the possible coercion attempts. The female police official decided that she would recommend the only thing that could shield the girl when she had nobody to turn to — the protection order envisaged by the amendment. The officer recommended the jurisdictional magistrate, and then came the order, prohibiting the suspect from contacting the survivor in any manner.

The two case studies illustrate the necessity of a safe space and how its absence could have undesirable consequences from the prism of the state. At least over 300 protection orders have been issued across the state since the amendment took effect in January. The West Zone accounted for 125, the North Zone 82, the South Zone 17, the Central Zone 15 and Chennai City 20 orders.

JCP Disha Mittal (ETV Bharat)

A Goldstandard Legislation

ETV Bharat spoke to multiple people to understand the importance of this landmark provision of the protection order. Disha Mittal, joint commissioner of police, Chennai West Zone, said the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women (Amendment) Act 2025 "is novel as it provides for issuance of a protection order prohibiting communication in any form by the accused in a harassment of women/girls case. It also makes the breach of such a protection order a cognisable crime."

As per the act, the accused can be imprisoned for up to three years, with a fine of up to Rs one lakh. Delving deep into the amendment, the police officer said the act also fixes accountability on individuals administering almost all public spaces, including those held privately, for the safety and security of women and children. "It mandates installation of CCTV cameras, lights and such other measures as may be prescribed to prevent harassment of women within the precinct," she added.