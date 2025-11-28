How A Kid From Darbhanga Village Created An App That Gave Daily-Wage Workers A Gateway To Markets
This app has nearly 200,000 workers now, and over 10,000 companies are providing them with employment.
Darbhanga: Tinker, plumber, mason, carpenter, and more: all brought together by a chartered accountant! You may have often seen crowds of such tradesmen at important street corners in big cities early in the morning, with their bags of tools.
By 9 am, most of them have gone, picked up by contractors or householders for some work after haggling over rates. The ones still squatting at midmorning are the unlucky ones. Not for them some cash for a day’s honest labour.
Perhaps it was the sight of these unlucky ones that prompted Chandrashekhar Mandal, 30, a resident of Ami village in Bihar’s Darbhanga, to create an app that is a platform for daily-wage labourers.
Mandal left Bihar at the age of four to live with his aunt in Delhi, as his parents wanted him to attend a good school. Mandal went on to become a chartered accountant and joined a bank. He would see the cluster of labourers on his way to the bank in the morning and decided to do something to help them get a better market.
Mandal explained that he had decided to create the app before the pandemic and its lockdowns, which devastated workforces across India, especially unorganised workers. The big cities were emptied of workers, who went back to their villages.
Chadrashekhar also had to return from Delhi to his home in Darbhanga during the pandemic. The pandemic made him speed up work on the app. He recounts how, one day, before the pandemic, while sipping coffee on his office balcony, he saw labourers wandering the streets below in the rain, looking for work. He saw scores of labourers huddled under a shed to shelter from the rain.
When the lockdowns eased, Mandal quit his bank job to work full-time on the app, which he called ‘Rojgar- Digital Labour Chowk’. The website Digital Labour Chowk claims to bridge the gap between labour supply and demand by offering a “reliable, transparent, and fast hiring solution”.
The app offers services from masons, electricians, plumbers, painters, and even site supervisors. Contractors or those who need labour have to download the DLC app and register their business.
For daily labourers, their lives become easier. Chandrasekhar claims thousands of such workers no longer have to squat at road junctions to look for employment.
“Through our platform, labourers don't need to stand at labour checkpoints. They can easily find the work they want from the comfort of their homes,” he says.
“I started this work in 2020, and it has benefited labourers the most during the lockdown. I achieved this success at the age of 30, and I still have more work to do for labourers. Both literate and illiterate labourers can easily register on the app,” says Mandal.
“The aim is to stop migration,” he says. “Our goal is to end the need for labourers to squat by the roadside.” “Today, labourers registered on the app no longer have to search for work and return home empty-handed,” he says. “They can pick the work of their choice and report directly to the workplace.”
Mandal says 28 states are backing the app and around 3,000 companies have registered on it. Mandal says the app does not charge labourers any fees. He claims over 100,000 daily wage labourers have found work through this app.
People used to taunt Mandal at first. His acquaintances often questioned what he would achieve by this. People laughed at his decision to quit his job, but today Mandal has answered them all.
“The company has become internationally recognised,” he says. Gauri Shankar Mandal is possibly the happiest father around. Gauri Shankar recalls that his son was a dedicated student even as a toddler, which is why he was sent to a big city for a good schooling. “Today, my son attends meetings all over the world,” he says.
“He has offices everywhere, including in Patna, Delhi, Katihar, and Darbhanga. He receives assistance from the Bihar government,” Gauri Shankar says. Villagers are proud of Chandrashekhar Mandal. Jai Prakash Mandal, a villager, says, “We are proud of our son from Darbhanga.”
Darbhanga is said to have gotten its name as it was the gateway to Bengal or Banga (Dwar Banga). Today, a boy from a Darbhanga village has given labourers across India a gateway to markets around the country.
