How A Kid From Darbhanga Village Created An App That Gave Daily-Wage Workers A Gateway To Markets

Darbhanga: Tinker, plumber, mason, carpenter, and more: all brought together by a chartered accountant! You may have often seen crowds of such tradesmen at important street corners in big cities early in the morning, with their bags of tools.

By 9 am, most of them have gone, picked up by contractors or householders for some work after haggling over rates. The ones still squatting at midmorning are the unlucky ones. Not for them some cash for a day’s honest labour.

Perhaps it was the sight of these unlucky ones that prompted Chandrashekhar Mandal, 30, a resident of Ami village in Bihar’s Darbhanga, to create an app that is a platform for daily-wage labourers.

Mandal left Bihar at the age of four to live with his aunt in Delhi, as his parents wanted him to attend a good school. Mandal went on to become a chartered accountant and joined a bank. He would see the cluster of labourers on his way to the bank in the morning and decided to do something to help them get a better market.

Mandal explained that he had decided to create the app before the pandemic and its lockdowns, which devastated workforces across India, especially unorganised workers. The big cities were emptied of workers, who went back to their villages.

Chadrashekhar also had to return from Delhi to his home in Darbhanga during the pandemic. The pandemic made him speed up work on the app. He recounts how, one day, before the pandemic, while sipping coffee on his office balcony, he saw labourers wandering the streets below in the rain, looking for work. He saw scores of labourers huddled under a shed to shelter from the rain.

When the lockdowns eased, Mandal quit his bank job to work full-time on the app, which he called ‘Rojgar- Digital Labour Chowk’. The website Digital Labour Chowk claims to bridge the gap between labour supply and demand by offering a “reliable, transparent, and fast hiring solution”.

The app offers services from masons, electricians, plumbers, painters, and even site supervisors. Contractors or those who need labour have to download the DLC app and register their business.

For daily labourers, their lives become easier. Chandrasekhar claims thousands of such workers no longer have to squat at road junctions to look for employment.