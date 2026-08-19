ETV Bharat / bharat

Housing Shortage Forces People To Live In Cramped Conditions In Kashmir's Srinagar City

Srinagar: Fifty-five-year-old Rafeeqa lives with her 12 family members in a two-storey rickety house in Nawakadal locality of Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir. Her struggle of living in a cramped space reflects the conditions in which lakhs of people reside in the downtown area of Srinagar city, which is traversed by narrow lanes and is dotted with crumbling houses.

Srinagar, one of India's oldest cities with over 2,000-year-old documented history, has a major housing problem. In the Old City, which is also known as Downtown, residents are cramped in old, rickety houses, with multiple families occupying small rooms, leaving no space for social functions like marriage and mourning.

"We are three families living in this house, comprising 12 members. I have two daughters-in-law. They live in two rooms which are reached by a dilapidated wooden ladder. A small space in these rooms functions as a kitchen, while a single small bathroom is shared by us all. In this cramped space, we all share our happiness and grief," Rafeeqa told ETV Bharat.

According to the Srinagar Master Plan 2035, Srinagar city, spread over an area of 766 square kilometres, holds more than 12 lakh population across the Old City and the new expanded areas of Nowgam, Narbal and Pandach. Currently, three lakh households house the 12 lakh population. In more than 100 years, Srinagar’s population has increased from 122618 in 1901 to 1225837, according to the Census 2011.

As per the Census 2011, the Srinagar Metropolitan Region (SMR) has a net housing shortage of about 4% of dwelling units. Almost 10% of the people live in one-room accommodation, 18% in two-room accommodation and 68% have more than two rooms.

In June 2015, the Government of India launched Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U), a flagship housing scheme aimed at addressing urban housing shortage among the economically weaker sections (EWS) and LIG (Low Income Group) and MIG (Middle Income Group) families by ensuring a pucca house to all eligible urban households by 2022.

The Jammu and Kashmir government in its 2025-26 Economic Survey report stated that under PMAY-U it has approved houses for 42,585 beneficiaries. Of these, 34,255 dwelling units have been completed, ensuring access to safe housing for eligible families.

Officials told ETV Bharat that a total of 3,809 houses were sanctioned under PMAY-U in Srinagar city, of which 3,271 have been completed. They said that an amount of Rs 2.20 lakh is given to each family to build a two-room house consisting of a kitchen and a bathroom.

For the poor residents of the city, who largely live on earnings from daily labour, affording a house for a family is a hard task because a steep price escalation in recent years has made buying a house and land a difficult task.

Faheem Shakeel, a young resident of the city, said the government claims that there are housing and land schemes for the poor, but benefits have not reached people.

“Residents of the old city who live in dense areas with cramped space, poor ventilation and sanitation conditions are not benefiting from these schemes,” Shakeel told ETV Bharat.