ETV Bharat / bharat

24.25 Lakh Housing Blocks Mapped Across India Using Special Software For Census

FILE - A woman census official doing door-to-door house listings and housing surveys under the 2027 census, in Guwahati ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Registrar General of India has mapped 24.25 lakh Houselisting Blocks, micro-units of up to 800 individuals that form the foundation of the country's population headcount, using a special software developed for the purpose, an official communique said.

The RGI used an ancillary application of the Census Management and Monitoring System (CMMS), a bespoke software backbone, designed to monitor the Census exercise in near real time, to map these blocks across the country.

Each House-Listing Block (HLB) of the House-listing and Housing Census will normally be taken as an Enumeration Block (EB) for Population Enumeration in the Census, a two-phased process -- the first stage is known as house listing and housing census, and the second stage is population enumeration.

The Houselisting Operation (HLO), constituting the first phase of Census 2027, was successfully completed across the States and Union Territories, except Manipur.

"During this phase, extensive digital mapping activities were also carried out through the Houselisting Block Creator (HLBC) Web Mapping Application, an ancillary application of the Census Management and Monitoring System (CMMS)...The application facilitated the digital demarcation of approximately 24.25 lakh Houselisting Blocks (HLBs) across the country, thereby creating a comprehensive geospatial framework for Census 2027," Registrar General of India and Census Commissioner Mrityunjay Kumar Narayan said in a latest communique.

For the second phase of the Census, in which the population headcount will begin soon in areas other than Ladakh and in snow-bound, non-synchronous areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand and Manipur, the HLBs will form the basis for creating Enumeration Blocks for population enumeration.

In his latest letter to all states and union territories, Narayan said that, building on the successful completion of the HLO phase, certain mapping activities are required before the Population Enumeration (PE) phase begins.