Housing & Urban Affairs Sector Expects More Clarity And Continuity In Policy Support From Union Budget

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: With hardly a few days left for Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman to present the Union Budget 2026-27 in the Parliament, India’s housing and urban affairs sector is expecting more clarity and continuity in policy support in the coming budget.

“There is a strong need to encourage affordable and mid-segment housing, especially in Tier-2 cities where demand is steadily growing. Easier access to home loans, faster approvals, and infrastructure support around residential projects will help both developers and buyers. A stable and practical approach from the government will go a long way in sustaining momentum and restoring long-term confidence in the sector,” said Pyush Lohia, director of Lohia Worldspace, a New Delhi-based architectural company, to ETV Bharat on Tuesday.

He said that over the past year, the government's focus on housing and urban infrastructure has helped maintain demand in key markets.

“However, developers continue to face challenges such as higher construction costs, delays in approvals, and land-related issues. Financing has also remained tight in some cases. While demand has improved, especially for ready and near-completion projects, execution challenges on the ground still need attention to ensure timely delivery and project viability,” he said.

Budget Should Focus On Housing For All And Smart Urban Development

Stating that the budget should clearly focus on areas like housing for all and smart urban development, Lohia said, “Affordable housing remains a real need, while smart city initiatives should move beyond planning to actual on-ground execution. Better urban infrastructure, public transport, and basic services must grow alongside housing projects. A more integrated approach will improve quality of life and reduce pressure on larger cities.”

Expecting an increase in the allocation for the housing and urban affairs sector, Lohia said that increasing the budget allocation for housing and urban development would be helpful.

“The sector has a direct impact on employment, infrastructure growth, and overall economic activity. Higher funding can support faster project execution, improve urban facilities, and encourage private investment. At the same time, proper monitoring and timely implementation will be important to ensure the funds are used effectively,” he said.

In 2025-26, the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs was allocated Rs 96,777 crore, which was 52 per cent higher than the revised estimate of 2024-25.2. This was about 1.9 per cent of the total central government expenditure (0.3 per cent of GDP).

Dikshu C Kukreja, Managing Principal of the CP Kukreja Architects, another New Delhi-based architect firm, told ETV Bharat that the expectation in the budget is that it will continue to recognise urban infrastructure as a core driver of economic productivity, climate resilience, and social equity, not merely a support function.

“Building on last year’s budget allocation to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, there is an expectation of sustained focus on strengthening urban services, integrated city planning, and long-term infrastructure outcomes rather than fragmented project-based interventions,” Kukreja said.

As of 2011, about 31 per cent (377.1 million) of the country’s population lived in urban areas. A High-Level Committee on Urban Planning, set up in 2022, noted that by 2050, over 50 per cent of the country’s population will be living in urban areas.

Challenge Lies In Moving From Isolated Infrastructure Projects To Integrated City-Making

Kukreja said that a key achievement since the last Budget has been the clear policy acknowledgement of the importance of urban infrastructure, reflected in strengthened programmes such as PMAY (Urban) and continued investments in water, sanitation, and urban services.

“At the same time, a continuing challenge lies in moving from isolated infrastructure projects to integrated city-making, which requires coordinated planning, transport-linked development, and effective public-private partnerships,” he said.