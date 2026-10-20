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Hours Before Amit Shah's Visit, Punjab Hands Over Parvinder Singh Jhota Murder Case to CBI

Home Minister Shah is visiting Punjab today amid growing concern over drug trafficking and drug-related violence.

Hours Before Amit Shah Visit Punjab Hands Over Parvinder Singh Jhota Murder Case to CBI
Protesters block Patiala-Sangrur Road over killing of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Patiala on Oct 15. (ANI)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 20, 2026 at 11:18 AM IST

2 Min Read
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Chandigarh: Hours ahead of the day-long visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to the state, the AAP government in Punjab on Tuesday announced that the case involving the murder of anti-drug activist Parminder Singh Jhota will be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in response to the family’s demand.

“We stand firmly with the father and family of Parminder Singh Jhota, who has been fighting against drugs. Respecting the family’s demand, we are handing over the case to the CBI,” Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann wrote on X.

He said that his government's "fight against drug traffickers" would continue with full determination. "Our fight against drug traffickers is a decisive one. We will not back down from taking any stringent measures necessary to make Punjab drug-free,” Mann said.

Home Minister Shah is visiting Punjab later today amid growing concern over drug trafficking and drug-related violence, with the death of anti-drug activist Jhota in Mansa bringing the issue into sharp focus.

During his visit, HM Shah is scheduled to meet the families of three people whose deaths have drawn attention to the state’s drug problem. His itinerary includes Mansa, Sangrur and Gurdaspur, followed by Dussehra celebrations in Ludhiana, where an effigy symbolising ‘Chitta’, a synthetic drug, is scheduled to be burnt alongside Ravana.

Known for raising his voice against the illegal sale of addictive substances at chemist shops, Jhota was shot in broad daylight inside a medical store at a busy marketplace in Mansa on October 13.

Ashwani Kumar, the store owner who opened fire at Jhota after he questioned him for selling drugs to an elderly man, was taken into custody from Rajasthan's Salasar. The incident, which took place while Jhota was hosting a Facebook Live, triggered a political slugfest in Punjab, which goes to polls in early 2027.

Seven days after Jhota was shot dead, his post-mortem and cremation are yet to take place as his family members and supporters refuse to allow last rites until they get justice. Since his killing, Jhota's family and supporters have been staging a protest in Mansa.

A joint action committee comprising various outfits and social activists formed after Jhota's murder is demanding a CBI probe. The protesters have demanded the resignations of Mann and Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, and dismissal of the Mansa senior superintendent of police, deputy superintendent of police, station house officer and the drug inspector.

Read More

  1. Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Writes To Amit Shah, Seeks CBI Probe Into Jhota Murder Case
  2. 'We Are Afraid To Go Back': Back-To-Back Attacks On Kashmir Buses In Haryana, Punjab Leave Drivers Scared

TAGGED:

PARVINDER SINGH JHOTA
PUNJAB ANTI DRUG ACTIVIST MURDER
BHAGWANT MANN
CBI
AMIT SHAH

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