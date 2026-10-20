Hours Before Amit Shah's Visit, Punjab Hands Over Parvinder Singh Jhota Murder Case to CBI
Home Minister Shah is visiting Punjab today amid growing concern over drug trafficking and drug-related violence.
Published : October 20, 2026 at 11:18 AM IST
Chandigarh: Hours ahead of the day-long visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to the state, the AAP government in Punjab on Tuesday announced that the case involving the murder of anti-drug activist Parminder Singh Jhota will be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in response to the family’s demand.
“We stand firmly with the father and family of Parminder Singh Jhota, who has been fighting against drugs. Respecting the family’s demand, we are handing over the case to the CBI,” Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann wrote on X.
ਨਸ਼ਿਆਂ ਖਿਲਾਫ਼ ਲੜ ਰਹੇ ਪਰਮਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਝੋਟਾ ਦੇ ਪਿਤਾ ਅਤੇ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੇ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਨਾਲ ਅਸੀਂ ਹਰ ਸਮੇਂ ਡੱਟ ਕੇ ਖੜ੍ਹੇ ਹਾਂ... ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਦੀ ਮੰਗ ਨੂੰ ਪ੍ਰਵਾਨ ਕਰਦੇ ਹੋਏ, ਅਸੀਂ ਇਹ ਕੇਸ CBI ਨੂੰ ਸੌਂਪ ਰਹੇ ਹਾਂ... ਨਸ਼ੇ ਦੇ ਸੌਦਾਗਰਾਂ ਖਿਲਾਫ਼ ਸਾਡੀ ਲੜਾਈ ਆਰ-ਪਾਰ ਦੀ ਹੈ... ਪੰਜਾਬ ਨੂੰ ਨਸ਼ਾ-ਮੁਕਤ ਕਰਨ ਲਈ ਸਾਨੂੰ ਜੋ ਵੀ ਸਖ਼ਤ ਕਦਮ ਚੁੱਕਣਾ ਪਿਆ, ਅਸੀਂ ਪਿੱਛੇ ਨਹੀਂ ਹਟਾਂਗੇ...— Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) October 20, 2026
He said that his government's "fight against drug traffickers" would continue with full determination. "Our fight against drug traffickers is a decisive one. We will not back down from taking any stringent measures necessary to make Punjab drug-free,” Mann said.
Home Minister Shah is visiting Punjab later today amid growing concern over drug trafficking and drug-related violence, with the death of anti-drug activist Jhota in Mansa bringing the issue into sharp focus.
During his visit, HM Shah is scheduled to meet the families of three people whose deaths have drawn attention to the state’s drug problem. His itinerary includes Mansa, Sangrur and Gurdaspur, followed by Dussehra celebrations in Ludhiana, where an effigy symbolising ‘Chitta’, a synthetic drug, is scheduled to be burnt alongside Ravana.
Known for raising his voice against the illegal sale of addictive substances at chemist shops, Jhota was shot in broad daylight inside a medical store at a busy marketplace in Mansa on October 13.
Ashwani Kumar, the store owner who opened fire at Jhota after he questioned him for selling drugs to an elderly man, was taken into custody from Rajasthan's Salasar. The incident, which took place while Jhota was hosting a Facebook Live, triggered a political slugfest in Punjab, which goes to polls in early 2027.
Seven days after Jhota was shot dead, his post-mortem and cremation are yet to take place as his family members and supporters refuse to allow last rites until they get justice. Since his killing, Jhota's family and supporters have been staging a protest in Mansa.
A joint action committee comprising various outfits and social activists formed after Jhota's murder is demanding a CBI probe. The protesters have demanded the resignations of Mann and Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, and dismissal of the Mansa senior superintendent of police, deputy superintendent of police, station house officer and the drug inspector.
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