ETV Bharat / bharat

Hours Before Amit Shah's Visit, Punjab Hands Over Parvinder Singh Jhota Murder Case to CBI

Protesters block Patiala-Sangrur Road over killing of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Patiala on Oct 15. ( ANI )

Chandigarh: Hours ahead of the day-long visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to the state, the AAP government in Punjab on Tuesday announced that the case involving the murder of anti-drug activist Parminder Singh Jhota will be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in response to the family’s demand.

“We stand firmly with the father and family of Parminder Singh Jhota, who has been fighting against drugs. Respecting the family’s demand, we are handing over the case to the CBI,” Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann wrote on X.

He said that his government's "fight against drug traffickers" would continue with full determination. "Our fight against drug traffickers is a decisive one. We will not back down from taking any stringent measures necessary to make Punjab drug-free,” Mann said. Home Minister Shah is visiting Punjab later today amid growing concern over drug trafficking and drug-related violence, with the death of anti-drug activist Jhota in Mansa bringing the issue into sharp focus. During his visit, HM Shah is scheduled to meet the families of three people whose deaths have drawn attention to the state’s drug problem. His itinerary includes Mansa, Sangrur and Gurdaspur, followed by Dussehra celebrations in Ludhiana, where an effigy symbolising ‘Chitta’, a synthetic drug, is scheduled to be burnt alongside Ravana.