Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Hotels Switch To Electric Stoves, Firewood Amid LPG Shortage

Hyderabad/Warangal/Bapatla/Sonipat: The ongoing shortage of commercial LPG cylinders has hit hotels, hostels, hospitals, and educational institutions across many areas of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, forcing many establishments to switch to alternative cooking methods such as electric stoves, traditional firewood stoves and steam-based cooking systems.

Gas Crisis Hits Telangana Hotels

Several five-star hotels in Hyderabad and Cyberabad have started using electric stoves and steam engines after commercial gas cylinder supply was stopped. Hotel managers say the available stock will last only a day or two. "We currently have cylinders sufficient for only a few days. If fresh supply does not arrive, we will be forced to restrict food service only to our in-house guests," a spokesperson of a five-star hotel said.

Hotel in Warangal uses electric stove for cooking (ETV Bharat)

Many hotels have also modified their menus to conserve fuel. Items that require higher gas consumption, including grilled chicken, mutton dishes, and kebabs, have been temporarily removed from menus. A well-known hotel in Banjara Hills usually consumes 50 cylinders a day, but due to the shortage, it has limited food preparation mainly for lunch services.

At Lakdikapool, the impact was visible when biryani was cooked on a firewood stove at the Shaghouse Hotel. "We had no option but to prepare biryani on a firewood stove on Wednesday afternoon due to a lack of gas cylinders," hotel owner Rabbani said. Paradise Food Court managing director Abhik Mitra said Paradise outlets across the Greater Hyderabad region are using electric cooking systems wherever necessary.

In Warangal, supply of commercial cylinders to hotels has been stopped for the past three days, causing concern among food business operators. According to officials, there are around 3,800 commercial gas connections under 33 LPG agencies in Warangal and Hanumakonda districts, with more than 3,000 located in Warangal city alone. On average, about 3,000 commercial cylinders are consumed every day in the region.

Similar shortages have been reported in towns including Thorrur, Mahabubabad, Parakala, Mulugu, Vardhannapet, Jangaon, and Narsampet. In some areas, including Bhupalpally, Mahabubabad, and Station Ghanpur, hotel operators and hostel managements are reportedly purchasing domestic cylinders by paying an additional Rs 500 to continue cooking.

Hostels in Telangana using traditional cooking methods (ETV Bharat)

Andhra Pradesh Tiffin Centres Grapple With Gas Shortage

Managers of small hotels and tiffin centres say they are already struggling as the supply of commercial cylinders has reduced sharply. Some establishments that earlier depended on domestic cylinders illegally are also facing difficulties. In the past, such operators reportedly paid an additional Rs 100 per domestic LPG cylinder, but with supplies shrinking, several food stalls and biryani hotels have already closed operations.

The problem is particularly more in the coastal areas such as Bapatla and Chirala, which have dozens of three-star hotels and beachside resorts that depend on commercial cylinders for their kitchens. According to officials, the district has more than 21,000 commercial LPG connections used by restaurants, messes, and hospitality establishments.

The crisis has coincided with a price hike in LPG globally. Cost of a commercial cylinder has risen by Rs 144, taking the current rate to ₹2,042.50. Hotel operators say despite the higher rate, cylinders are not available.