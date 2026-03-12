Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Hotels Switch To Electric Stoves, Firewood Amid LPG Shortage
With establishments struggling to get commercial LPG refills, many hotels and hostels have started using electric and firewood stoves to keep their business running.
Hyderabad/Warangal/Bapatla/Sonipat: The ongoing shortage of commercial LPG cylinders has hit hotels, hostels, hospitals, and educational institutions across many areas of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, forcing many establishments to switch to alternative cooking methods such as electric stoves, traditional firewood stoves and steam-based cooking systems.
Gas Crisis Hits Telangana Hotels
Several five-star hotels in Hyderabad and Cyberabad have started using electric stoves and steam engines after commercial gas cylinder supply was stopped. Hotel managers say the available stock will last only a day or two. "We currently have cylinders sufficient for only a few days. If fresh supply does not arrive, we will be forced to restrict food service only to our in-house guests," a spokesperson of a five-star hotel said.
Many hotels have also modified their menus to conserve fuel. Items that require higher gas consumption, including grilled chicken, mutton dishes, and kebabs, have been temporarily removed from menus. A well-known hotel in Banjara Hills usually consumes 50 cylinders a day, but due to the shortage, it has limited food preparation mainly for lunch services.
At Lakdikapool, the impact was visible when biryani was cooked on a firewood stove at the Shaghouse Hotel. "We had no option but to prepare biryani on a firewood stove on Wednesday afternoon due to a lack of gas cylinders," hotel owner Rabbani said. Paradise Food Court managing director Abhik Mitra said Paradise outlets across the Greater Hyderabad region are using electric cooking systems wherever necessary.
In Warangal, supply of commercial cylinders to hotels has been stopped for the past three days, causing concern among food business operators. According to officials, there are around 3,800 commercial gas connections under 33 LPG agencies in Warangal and Hanumakonda districts, with more than 3,000 located in Warangal city alone. On average, about 3,000 commercial cylinders are consumed every day in the region.
Similar shortages have been reported in towns including Thorrur, Mahabubabad, Parakala, Mulugu, Vardhannapet, Jangaon, and Narsampet. In some areas, including Bhupalpally, Mahabubabad, and Station Ghanpur, hotel operators and hostel managements are reportedly purchasing domestic cylinders by paying an additional Rs 500 to continue cooking.
Andhra Pradesh Tiffin Centres Grapple With Gas Shortage
Managers of small hotels and tiffin centres say they are already struggling as the supply of commercial cylinders has reduced sharply. Some establishments that earlier depended on domestic cylinders illegally are also facing difficulties. In the past, such operators reportedly paid an additional Rs 100 per domestic LPG cylinder, but with supplies shrinking, several food stalls and biryani hotels have already closed operations.
The problem is particularly more in the coastal areas such as Bapatla and Chirala, which have dozens of three-star hotels and beachside resorts that depend on commercial cylinders for their kitchens. According to officials, the district has more than 21,000 commercial LPG connections used by restaurants, messes, and hospitality establishments.
The crisis has coincided with a price hike in LPG globally. Cost of a commercial cylinder has risen by Rs 144, taking the current rate to ₹2,042.50. Hotel operators say despite the higher rate, cylinders are not available.
The timing of the LPG crisis is also worrying as major festivals such as Ugadi and Ramzan are approaching this month. Many households are booking cylinders in advance, fearing shortage. While earlier deliveries were made within 24 hours, consumers now say it is taking three to four days. Catering operators who provide food for weddings and other functions are also facing difficulties
Bapatla Civil Supplies Officer Jamir Basha said there is only a slight shortage of commercial cylinders, and the situation is expected to normalise soon. "The problem will likely be resolved within two days. There is no shortage of domestic LPG cylinders, and those who book them will receive supply without delay," he said.
Hostels Switch To Alternative Cooking Methods
The shortage has also hit hostels accommodating IT employees. The Telangana State IT Corridor Hostel Association has demanded immediate resumption of commercial gas supply to private PG hostels. Addressing a press conference in Rayadurgam, association president Amarnath Reddy said nearly 10 lakh people staying in around 11,000 hostels in Hyderabad are facing difficulties.
"Each hostel accommodates 100 to 300 residents and normally receives one commercial cylinder every two days. Since Tuesday evening, supply has stopped completely,” he said. The association also pointed out that hostel operators are already struggling with the recent 35 percent price hike in cylinders.
At Kakatiya University hostels, four cylinders are usually sufficient, while private residential colleges consume around three cylinders daily. With supply disrupted, several hostels have begun cooking on traditional firewood stoves after instructions were reportedly issued to wardens to make temporary arrangements.
Hotel managers say the sudden supply crisis has made operations extremely difficult. "Our hotel normally uses eight to 10 cylinders every day. Agencies earlier supplied the required quantity, but for the last three days, we have been receiving only one or two cylinders. They have even told us that further supply may not come,” said Naresh, a hotel manager in Warangal.
What Gas Agencies Say?
Ramakrishna Raju, manager of HP Gas in Warangal, said commercial supply has been restricted due to reduced availability. "We have temporarily stopped supplying commercial cylinders to hotels and business establishments so that hostels and hospitals can be given priority. There is no shortage of domestic cylinders, and consumers will continue to receive them if bookings are made as per the rules," he said
The Telangana Civil Supplies Department is reviewing the situation and a decision on supplying cylinders to hospitals, schools and hostels is expected after a high-level review meeting.
Haryana Dhaba Owners In Trouble
Dhaba owners in Murthal of Haryana's Sonipat are in trouble due to the delay in supply of commercial LPG cylinders while the government has instructed them to minimise their gas usage.
Also, standards have been set for the use of pipeline gas. If gas consumption at dhabas receiving pipeline gas is up to 80 percent, no additional charges will be levied but if consumption exceeds 80 percent, additional charges may apply.
Dhaba owners said if the situation continues, it will become difficult to run their business. They also said that they are witnessing a decline in the number of customers coming from outside states.
Murthal's dhabas are renowned nationwide for their delicious food. Dhaba operators said if the situation does not normalise soon, Murthal's famous dhabas may face significant difficulties.