ETV Bharat / bharat

Hotels, Restaurants Feel The Heat As Commercial LPG Turns Dearer

New Delhi: The latest increase in the commercial LPG price to Rs 993 per cylinder has put an additional burden on hotels and restaurants, intensifying concerns across the tourism industry.

While anxiety pervades across the hospitality sector, industry players have warned of a direct impact on both domestic and international tourists.

Hotel and restaurant operators told ETV Bharat that the latest hike could translate into nearly a 3% rise in food costs for customers, as businesses struggle to cope with the surge in fuel expenses.

Since LPG remains central to most commercial kitchens, the price escalation is leaving little room to absorb the burden. "This sudden hike will definitely impact the tourism and hospitality sector. In the coming days, tourists will have to spend more on food. For instance, if a guest is currently paying Rs 1,000 for a meal, they may have to pay around 30% more, taking the cost to nearly Rs 1,300 for the same thali, purely due to the rise in gas prices," Rajan Sehgal, chairman (Public Relations Council) of Travel Agents Association, said.

"Several hotels and restaurants have already curtailed their menus, avoiding dishes that require more heat or consume higher amounts of gas. This is not a positive sign for the hospitality industry, nor for guests," he added.

Many establishments are currently assessing the extent of the price-rise impact before taking a final call on revising the price chart. "The hotel and restaurant industry is currently assessing food prices in light of the recent gas price hike. Based on this evaluation, they will decide on revisions to menu costs. However, the increase in commercial LPG prices will inevitably push up food prices, particularly for eateries and restaurants with high commercial gas cylinder consumption," Pranay Aneja, a Delhi-based hotelier and industry expert, said.

Meanwhile, some immediate changes are already visible inside kitchens. To manage fuel consumption, certain hotels and restaurants have begun trimming their menus, particularly dishes that require longer cooking times or higher gas usage. This quiet recalibration aims to contain costs without an abrupt shock to customers.

The surging operating costs have forced many establishments to rethink pricing and service strategies. While some are attempting to absorb the hike, others are left with little choice but to pass it on to customers, making dining and accommodation more expensive.