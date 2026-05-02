Hotels, Restaurants Feel The Heat As Commercial LPG Turns Dearer
While some attempt to absorb the hike, others are left with little choice but to pass it on to customers, making dining and accommodation expensive.
Published : May 2, 2026 at 4:49 PM IST
New Delhi: The latest increase in the commercial LPG price to Rs 993 per cylinder has put an additional burden on hotels and restaurants, intensifying concerns across the tourism industry.
While anxiety pervades across the hospitality sector, industry players have warned of a direct impact on both domestic and international tourists.
Hotel and restaurant operators told ETV Bharat that the latest hike could translate into nearly a 3% rise in food costs for customers, as businesses struggle to cope with the surge in fuel expenses.
Since LPG remains central to most commercial kitchens, the price escalation is leaving little room to absorb the burden. "This sudden hike will definitely impact the tourism and hospitality sector. In the coming days, tourists will have to spend more on food. For instance, if a guest is currently paying Rs 1,000 for a meal, they may have to pay around 30% more, taking the cost to nearly Rs 1,300 for the same thali, purely due to the rise in gas prices," Rajan Sehgal, chairman (Public Relations Council) of Travel Agents Association, said.
"Several hotels and restaurants have already curtailed their menus, avoiding dishes that require more heat or consume higher amounts of gas. This is not a positive sign for the hospitality industry, nor for guests," he added.
Many establishments are currently assessing the extent of the price-rise impact before taking a final call on revising the price chart. "The hotel and restaurant industry is currently assessing food prices in light of the recent gas price hike. Based on this evaluation, they will decide on revisions to menu costs. However, the increase in commercial LPG prices will inevitably push up food prices, particularly for eateries and restaurants with high commercial gas cylinder consumption," Pranay Aneja, a Delhi-based hotelier and industry expert, said.
Meanwhile, some immediate changes are already visible inside kitchens. To manage fuel consumption, certain hotels and restaurants have begun trimming their menus, particularly dishes that require longer cooking times or higher gas usage. This quiet recalibration aims to contain costs without an abrupt shock to customers.
The surging operating costs have forced many establishments to rethink pricing and service strategies. While some are attempting to absorb the hike, others are left with little choice but to pass it on to customers, making dining and accommodation more expensive.
The impact of the commercial LPG price hike is being felt far beyond the kitchens of upscale hotels, spilling onto the streets where India's most affordable meals are served.
Discussing the widening fallout, Garish Oberoi, honorary treasurer of the Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India, pointed out that the crisis does not discriminate. "The price hike in commercial gas cylinders will not only affect big restaurants and hotels but also small roadside dhabas, carts and tea sellers," he said.
In a country where a cup of tea is more than just a beverage, the ripple effects are deeply personal. For many, the Rs10 chai is a daily ritual, an affordable comfort woven into routine life. But that ritual, too, is under pressure. "Now, a poor man who was getting tea for Rs 10 will have to pay more for the same cup to feel refreshed," Oberoi explains, underscoring how the burden trickles down to the most price-sensitive consumers.
For eateries and hotels across India, the kitchen has become a pressure point not just for cooking, but for survival. Rakesh Roy, a member of the Hotel and Restoration Association of Northern India, paints a picture of an industry grappling with rising costs on multiple fronts.
According to Roy, the recent hike in commercial LPG prices is only one piece of a larger problem. From raw ingredients to daily essentials, nearly every input cost is climbing. For restaurant owners and hotel operators, these increases are stacking up fast, squeezing margins that were already thin.
"The impact isn't isolated. When fuel becomes expensive, everything from cooking to supply chains feels the strain," he suggests. The ripple effect is already being felt in kitchens, where chefs and managers are being forced to rethink pricing, portions, and procurement strategies.
As per Roy's estimates, food prices could rise by as much as 20% in the near future, a shift that may soon be visible on menus and bills. For customers, this could mean paying significantly more for the same meals. For businesses, it's a delicate balancing act between staying competitive.
"Commercial LPG cylinders are not being supplied consistently or in sufficient quantities. This unpredictability, combined with higher prices, has created a 'double burden' for the industry," Roy pointed out.
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