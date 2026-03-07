Hotels, Restaurants Face Trouble After Centre Halts Commercial LPG Supply To Telangana
International gas supply has been disrupted by the ongoing war in West Asia, affecting imports from several countries over the past few days.
Published : March 7, 2026 at 11:13 AM IST
Hyderabad: The suspension of LPG supply to commercial and industrial consumers by the Centre is likely to create serious difficulties for hotels and restaurants across Telangana. With gas stocks already running low, the situation may worsen in the coming days if supplies are not restored.
According to industry sources, the state normally requires around 7-7.5 lakh commercial LPG cylinders every month. However, due to disruptions in international gas supply amid the ongoing war in West Asia, imports from several countries have been affected over the past few days. As a result, the available gas stocks with private dealers have been almost exhausted.
Private gas distributors usually have storage capacity for only 2-3 days, and those reserves are said to have already reached critical levels. Meanwhile, state-owned oil companies currently have storage capacity for about 8-10 days, which has helped maintain limited supplies so far.
However, the Central government on Friday issued fresh instructions, prioritising LPG usage for domestic consumption, leading to the temporary suspension of supply to commercial and industrial consumers.
With this decision, restaurants, hotels, and other commercial establishments that rely heavily on LPG are expected to face significant operational challenges.
Telangana LPG Distributors Association President K Jaganmohan Reddy said that in the current situation, available gas reserves will be prioritised for essential services. “Existing commercial cylinders with dealers will first be supplied to emergency sectors such as hospitals and hostels,” he said.
Large institutions such as universities, food banks, hostels, colleges and schools have high gas consumption and often face situations where cylinders run out quickly. Therefore, ensuring uninterrupted supply to these facilities has been given priority.
At the same time, the dealers’ association has decided to strictly implement rules related to domestic LPG distribution. Cylinders will be delivered only after consumers provide the OTP verification, and delivery staff have been instructed to supply cylinders only to customers who have completed eKYC formalities.
Jaganmohan Reddy advised consumers to use gas cautiously during this period. “Households should try to extend the usage of a cylinder meant for 30 days to at least 40 days, by conserving gas,” he said.
He also suggested that hotels and restaurants may need to temporarily explore alternatives such as firewood, diesel, or electric cooking systems until the commercial LPG supply returns to normal.