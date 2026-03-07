ETV Bharat / bharat

Hotels, Restaurants Face Trouble After Centre Halts Commercial LPG Supply To Telangana

Hyderabad: The suspension of LPG supply to commercial and industrial consumers by the Centre is likely to create serious difficulties for hotels and restaurants across Telangana. With gas stocks already running low, the situation may worsen in the coming days if supplies are not restored.

According to industry sources, the state normally requires around 7-7.5 lakh commercial LPG cylinders every month. However, due to disruptions in international gas supply amid the ongoing war in West Asia, imports from several countries have been affected over the past few days. As a result, the available gas stocks with private dealers have been almost exhausted.

Private gas distributors usually have storage capacity for only 2-3 days, and those reserves are said to have already reached critical levels. Meanwhile, state-owned oil companies currently have storage capacity for about 8-10 days, which has helped maintain limited supplies so far.

However, the Central government on Friday issued fresh instructions, prioritising LPG usage for domestic consumption, leading to the temporary suspension of supply to commercial and industrial consumers.

With this decision, restaurants, hotels, and other commercial establishments that rely heavily on LPG are expected to face significant operational challenges.