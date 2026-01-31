'Hospitals A Safety Net Between Disease And Recovery': Noted Oncologist Dr Nori Dattatreyudu After Padma Bhushan Honour
Published : January 31, 2026 at 6:10 PM IST
Hyderabad: Noted Indian-American Radiation Oncologist, Dr Nori Dattatreyudu, who was recently awarded Padma Bhushan by the Centre, has hailed doctors and paramedics at hospitals as a safety net between disease and recovery. He also called on hospitals to respect the trust placed by patients during the most vulnerable moments of their lives.
He was speaking after being felicitated by Sindhu Hospitals, Hyderabad on Saturday following his conferment with the Padma Bhushan, for his exceptional contributions to the field of medicine and cancer care.
The felicitation ceremony brought together leading clinicians, researchers, and members of the medical fraternity to celebrate Dr. Nori’s decades-long work in advancing oncology and improving cancer outcomes globally.
Dr. Nori is internationally recognised for his pioneering work in high-dose-rate brachytherapy, which has significantly transformed the treatment of cancers of the cervix, urinary system, chest, head, and neck.
In his address on the occasion, Dr. Nori said, “When I look at our nurses, physicians, and support teams, I don’t see hospital employees; instead, I see a safety net. These are the people who stand between illness and recovery, between anxiety and relief.”
He further added that hospitals must remember that patients come to them at the most vulnerable moments of their lives.
“When patients come to hospitals, they place their bodies, their secrets, and their trust in our hands. Carrying that trust means moving beyond being good to becoming exceptional — through safety, systems, and the science of patient care,” he added.
While felicitating Dr Nori, Dr Parthasaradhi Reddy, Chairman Sindhu Hospitals termed Dr. Nori Dattatreyudu’s Padma Bhushan as a moment of immense pride for the medical community and for India.
“It gives me immense pleasure and a matter of pride to have him here with us. My association with Dr Nori goes back 30 years, to when I decided to establish Hetero in the US. We are privileged to have him as Chief Advisor to the Sindhu Hospitals,” he said.
