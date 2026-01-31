ETV Bharat / bharat

'Hospitals A Safety Net Between Disease And Recovery': Noted Oncologist Dr Nori Dattatreyudu After Padma Bhushan Honour

Hyderabad: Noted Indian-American Radiation Oncologist, Dr Nori Dattatreyudu, who was recently awarded Padma Bhushan by the Centre, has hailed doctors and paramedics at hospitals as a safety net between disease and recovery. He also called on hospitals to respect the trust placed by patients during the most vulnerable moments of their lives.

He was speaking after being felicitated by Sindhu Hospitals, Hyderabad on Saturday following his conferment with the Padma Bhushan, for his exceptional contributions to the field of medicine and cancer care.

The felicitation ceremony brought together leading clinicians, researchers, and members of the medical fraternity to celebrate Dr. Nori’s decades-long work in advancing oncology and improving cancer outcomes globally.

Dr. Nori is internationally recognised for his pioneering work in high-dose-rate brachytherapy, which has significantly transformed the treatment of cancers of the cervix, urinary system, chest, head, and neck.

In his address on the occasion, Dr. Nori said, “When I look at our nurses, physicians, and support teams, I don’t see hospital employees; instead, I see a safety net. These are the people who stand between illness and recovery, between anxiety and relief.”