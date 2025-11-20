Honour Killing: Man Shoots Sister Dead For Returning To Village Three Years After Love Marriage
Sanju allegedly killed Sapna for returning to Kahani village in Rohtak district after getting married against his family's wishes, thereby insulting their family honour.
Published : November 20, 2025 at 1:57 PM IST
Rohtak: A man shot his sister dead in Kahani village, Rohtak district, Haryana, in an alleged case of honour killing, on Wednesday night. In the sensational case, the accused entered his sister's house along with three of his friends and shot the sister, Sapna (23), five times, killing her instantly.
Her brother-in-law, Sahil, who came to the rescue, was also shot by the accused. He was seriously injured and is admitted in the trauma centre at Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak for treatment. Her husband, Suraj, who was not present at the time, escaped harm.
The accused, Sanju, and his accomplices, fled after committing the crime. CCTV footage of their escape has surfaced, showing them entering the house and fleeing.
Both Sapna and Suraj were from the same village, Kahani, and belong to the Scheduled Caste (SC) category. They had known each other since school days, and got married three years ago against the wishes of Sapna's family. It is believed Sanju committed the crime with his friends as soon as he had the opportunity.
Sapna's mother-in-law Nirmala said, "Three years ago, Sapna married auto-rickshaw driver Suraj out of love. Because her family objected to the marriage, they moved to Rohtak city after the wedding. But few days ago, Sapna and Suraj had moved back to Kahani village, along with their two-year-old son."
She added, "Sapna's family felt insulted by their moving back to the village. On Wednesday night, Suraj was out on work with his auto-rickshaw, while Sapna, Suraj's younger brother Sahil, and I were at home. At 9.40 pm, Sapna's brother Sanju arrived at our house with three of his friends and shot Sapna five times."
She also said, "Sahil's birthday is on November 20, while Suraj's son will turn two on November 22."
She continued, that upon hearing gunfire, when Sahil came to her rescue, Sanju shot him in the chest but the bullet passed through him. Thereafter, Nirmala said, Sanju and his accomplices fired 4-5 shots at their gate and fled. They also wanted to kill Suraj, but he was not at home. Sapna died on the spot, while Sahil was admitted to PGIMS in critical condition.
Suraj told the police that Sapna was killed because in their village, "love marriage" is considered a taboo and demeans the stature of the girl's family. Village sarpanch Pradeep Kumar said he went to PGIMS as son as he received information about the incident on his phone.
Upon receiving the information, a team from Rohtak Sadar Police Station arrived at the scene, and then went to PGIMS. Nirmala told the police, "My husband died two-and-a-half years ago. My sons stay out till late night for work, so I installed CCTV cameras at home for security."
When police examined the CCTV footage, they saw four young men walking toward the house, and running away after some time. A young man can be seen holding a pistol. Rohtak police said the investigation is on and the accused will be arrested soon.
