ETV Bharat / bharat

Honour Killing: Man Shoots Sister Dead For Returning To Village Three Years After Love Marriage

Sapna (left) was killed, while her husband Suraj escaped as he was out on work ( ETV Bharat )

Rohtak: A man shot his sister dead in Kahani village, Rohtak district, Haryana, in an alleged case of honour killing, on Wednesday night. In the sensational case, the accused entered his sister's house along with three of his friends and shot the sister, Sapna (23), five times, killing her instantly.

Her brother-in-law, Sahil, who came to the rescue, was also shot by the accused. He was seriously injured and is admitted in the trauma centre at Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak for treatment. Her husband, Suraj, who was not present at the time, escaped harm.

The accused, Sanju, and his accomplices, fled after committing the crime. CCTV footage of their escape has surfaced, showing them entering the house and fleeing.

Both Sapna and Suraj were from the same village, Kahani, and belong to the Scheduled Caste (SC) category. They had known each other since school days, and got married three years ago against the wishes of Sapna's family. It is believed Sanju committed the crime with his friends as soon as he had the opportunity.

Sapna's mother-in-law Nirmala said, "Three years ago, Sapna married auto-rickshaw driver Suraj out of love. Because her family objected to the marriage, they moved to Rohtak city after the wedding. But few days ago, Sapna and Suraj had moved back to Kahani village, along with their two-year-old son."

She added, "Sapna's family felt insulted by their moving back to the village. On Wednesday night, Suraj was out on work with his auto-rickshaw, while Sapna, Suraj's younger brother Sahil, and I were at home. At 9.40 pm, Sapna's brother Sanju arrived at our house with three of his friends and shot Sapna five times."