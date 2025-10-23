ETV Bharat / bharat

Hornbill Festival To Go Global From Next Year

Artists dressed in traditional attire of the North Eastern States perform during the Hornbill Festival in Kohima, Nagaland in November 2023 ( ANI )

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: Taking a cue from the Central government’s outreach programme, the Nagaland government in Northeast has been contemplating to organize its annual tourism promotion event “Hornbill Festival” not only in major cities across the country but also in Europe from next year onwards.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Nagaland Minister for Tourism and Higher Education Temjen Imna Along on Thursday said: “Yes, we are planning to organize the Hornbill Festival in major cities across the country. In fact, we are also planning to take the festival to Europe for its global reach."

As of now the Hornbill Festival is organised in Nagaland only.

The Nagaland government has also been organizing a prelude to the Hornbill Festival at Nagaland House in the national capital on Friday and Saturday.

Temjen Imna Along, Nagaland Minister for Tourism and Higher Education (ETV Bharat)

“This will be a mini-Hornbill Festival where different tribes will showcase their culture and ethnic foods,” said Along.

The event will showcase the vibrant culture, music, art, and cuisine of Nagaland, offering a glimpse into the spirit of the upcoming 26th Hornbill Festival 2025 scheduled to take place from December 1 to 10.

Nagaland has 17 different tribes and all of them take part in the Hornbill Festival. “However, it’s not only the tribals, even the non-tribals also take part in the Hornbill Festival,” said Along.

Taking its mission for a global outreach ahead, the Nagaland government has already tied up with at least four countries including the United Kingdom, Ireland and two others to join the event as a Partner Country this time.