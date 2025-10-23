Hornbill Festival To Go Global From Next Year
As a prelude to the Hornbill Festival, the Nagaland Government is organizing a two day long autumn festival at Nagaland House in the national capital.
By Gautam Debroy
New Delhi: Taking a cue from the Central government’s outreach programme, the Nagaland government in Northeast has been contemplating to organize its annual tourism promotion event “Hornbill Festival” not only in major cities across the country but also in Europe from next year onwards.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Nagaland Minister for Tourism and Higher Education Temjen Imna Along on Thursday said: “Yes, we are planning to organize the Hornbill Festival in major cities across the country. In fact, we are also planning to take the festival to Europe for its global reach."
As of now the Hornbill Festival is organised in Nagaland only.
The Nagaland government has also been organizing a prelude to the Hornbill Festival at Nagaland House in the national capital on Friday and Saturday.
“This will be a mini-Hornbill Festival where different tribes will showcase their culture and ethnic foods,” said Along.
The event will showcase the vibrant culture, music, art, and cuisine of Nagaland, offering a glimpse into the spirit of the upcoming 26th Hornbill Festival 2025 scheduled to take place from December 1 to 10.
Nagaland has 17 different tribes and all of them take part in the Hornbill Festival. “However, it’s not only the tribals, even the non-tribals also take part in the Hornbill Festival,” said Along.
Taking its mission for a global outreach ahead, the Nagaland government has already tied up with at least four countries including the United Kingdom, Ireland and two others to join the event as a Partner Country this time.
Last year it was Wales that took part as a Partner Country in the festival.
“Our mission is to amplify the event at the international platform by including foreign countries as Partner Countries during the event,” said Along.
The 25th edition of the 10-day Hornbill Festival at Naga Heritage Village at Kisama in Nagaland, drew 2,05,968 visitors, recording an increase of 33.7 percent in footfall over last year.
The festival recorded 1,54,057 attendees in 2023.
According to the 2023 data from the state directorate of tourism, the festival attracted a diverse crowd, with 2,527 foreign tourists, 56,217 domestic visitors and 1,47,224 local attendees last year.
“We are expecting many high footfalls this year,” said Along.
The Hornbill Festival, known for showcasing the diverse cultures and traditions of Nagaland, continues to grow in prominence as a major cultural and tourism event in India.
According to Along, the Ministry of Development of North Eastern States (DoNER) has also taken a major initiative by setting up a task force for the promotion of tourism in the region.
“We are hopeful that the DoNER Ministry will help us in taking the Hornbill Festival to the global platforms,” Along added.
In fact, the DoNER Ministry has set up eight high level task forces to chalk out plans for key sectors of the region.
The task force will chalk out plans for development of key sectors like agriculture, handloom and handicrafts, tourism, investment, sports, north east economic corridor, protein self-reliance and infrastructure.
