Hopes Dashed: Sentence Review Board Blocks 1993 Delhi Blast Convict Devinder Pal Singh Bhullar's Release
The Board has ordered the release of 26 lifers, including a Nigerian, under strict conditions, while rejecting the appeals of 24 others, including Bhullar.
New Delhi: The hopes of early release for Sikh leader Devinder Pal Singh Bhullar, a convict in the 1993 Delhi bomb blast case that left nine people dead and injured 31, have been dashed once again. Following a crucial meeting of the Delhi government's Sentence Review Board on December 23, 2025, official orders have been issued, rejecting the release applications of 24 convicts, including that of Bhullar.
According to a letter issued by the Delhi Prisons Headquarters on February 6, Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena approved the Sentence Review Board's recommendations. Official records indicate that the meeting considered the cases of a total of 50 convicts. Of these, 26 prisoners were ordered to be released, while the Board deemed 24 others, including Bhullar, ineligible for release. The Board has clarified that all 24 convicts should be informed of their orders by the jail administration.
Of the 26 prisoners ordered released, 12 will have to report to the Station House Officer (SHO) of their local police station (where their cases were registered) on the first week of each month. This includes a foreign national lodged in Tihar Jail, who has been ordered to be deported immediately upon his release.
All 26 prisoners being released were serving life sentences (20 years). Two of them, Sanjay Kumar and Mohammad Yunus, had already completed their sentences, while the remaining prisoners were due to complete their life sentences in 2-5 years.
Bhullar has been in hospital for a long time. The main accused in the 1993 Delhi bomb blasts has been serving a long sentence. For the past few years, he has been under treatment in a hospital due to his mental condition. Sikh organisations and various human rights groups have repeatedly demanded his release on humanitarian grounds. However, considering the reports from security agencies and the gravity of the crime, the board has once again placed his file in the "reject" category.
The administration has imposed strict conditions on the prisoners being released. Tihar Jail Deputy Secretary Sanjeev Kumar Sharma said 12 of these convicts will not be allowed to enter Delhi for one year after their release.
Most convicts will be required to report to the SHO of their local police station on the first week of every month for a year after their release. One foreign prisoner on the list, Kenneth Chidi Onyaghala from Nigeria, will be deported to his country immediately after his release.
The Director General of Prisons has directed all prison superintendents to inform prisoners currently out on parole or furlough of the orders by sending wireless messages through the police. They have also been instructed to submit a compliance report of this entire process to headquarters.
The Sentence Review Board, constituted by the Home Department of the Government of India to review convicted prisoners in prison, meets at least twice a year and decides on the review of sentences of prisoners in prison. The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, its chairperson, is the final competent authority, who approves the Board's recommendations. The Home Department of the Delhi Government manages this entire process. It includes the Deputy Secretary (Home/Prisons), who is responsible for issuing and coordinating orders.
The Director General (Prisons) and the Deputy Inspector General are responsible for implementing the decisions of the Board. There are Law Officers (Prison Headquarters) and police officers from the concerned areas. If the case is investigated by a central agency like the CBI, the consent of the Home Ministry of the Government of India is also required after the recommendations of the Board.
Approval was given for the release of the following 26 prisoners:
|Name
|Date of Completion
|Sanjay Kumar alias Sanju
|Already Completed
|Md. Yunus
|Already Completed
|Babu Lal
|09.03.2026
|Irfan Badshah
|12.06.2028
|Dalip Singh
|08.11.2028
|Vinod alias Vinoda
|09.01.2029
|Subhash Chandra
|21.05.2029
|Rohtash
|03.10.2029
|Sanjeev Mahajan
|13.10.2029
|Amit Kumar
|22.11.2029
|Chandgi Ram
|29.12.2029
|Anil Kumar
|23.01.2030
|Deepak Rawat alias Deepu
|13.02.2030
|Somnath alias Putli
|01.05.2030
|Birju Kumar Paswan
|29.06.2030
|Brijesh alias Birju
|15.12.2030
|Jhunde Lal
|09.02.2031
|Mohit Chauhan
|08.06.2031
|Harjeet Singh alias Raju
|23.06.2031
|Dharmendra Kumar Paswan
|26.07.2031
|Mohd. Shahid
|04.08.2031
|Humesh alias Babu
|01.09.2031
|Arshad
|04.09.2031
|Kenneth Chidi Oniyaghala (Nigeria)
|05.09.2031
|Amarjeet Singh alias Raju
|15.09.2031
|Parveen alias Naveen alias Vicky
|30.05.2031
The applications for premature release of the following 24 convicts, including Devinder Pal Singh Bhullar, have been rejected:
- Devinder Pal Singh Bhullar
- Dal Chand
- Puran Singh alias Vipin
- Usman Khan alias Bunty
- Rajinder alias Jinder
- Chetan
- Rahul alias Buddh Prakash
- Ajay alias Gadnu
- Ajay alias Sundar Pal
- Anil
- Kaushal Singh
- Mehtab
- Anil alias Rajesh
- Gariba
- Ashish alias Kali alias Amar
- Ashutosh Tiwari alias Sonu
- Deepak Kumar Gautam
- Bhan Pratap
- Dinesh Kumar
- Bhutana
- Hemant alias Pandit
- Jagbir Singh alias Tony
- Jaswant
- Rahul Gupta
