Hopes Dashed: Sentence Review Board Blocks 1993 Delhi Blast Convict Devinder Pal Singh Bhullar's Release

New Delhi: The hopes of early release for Sikh leader Devinder Pal Singh Bhullar, a convict in the 1993 Delhi bomb blast case that left nine people dead and injured 31, have been dashed once again. Following a crucial meeting of the Delhi government's Sentence Review Board on December 23, 2025, official orders have been issued, rejecting the release applications of 24 convicts, including that of Bhullar.

According to a letter issued by the Delhi Prisons Headquarters on February 6, Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena approved the Sentence Review Board's recommendations. Official records indicate that the meeting considered the cases of a total of 50 convicts. Of these, 26 prisoners were ordered to be released, while the Board deemed 24 others, including Bhullar, ineligible for release. The Board has clarified that all 24 convicts should be informed of their orders by the jail administration.

Of the 26 prisoners ordered released, 12 will have to report to the Station House Officer (SHO) of their local police station (where their cases were registered) on the first week of each month. This includes a foreign national lodged in Tihar Jail, who has been ordered to be deported immediately upon his release.

All 26 prisoners being released were serving life sentences (20 years). Two of them, Sanjay Kumar and Mohammad Yunus, had already completed their sentences, while the remaining prisoners were due to complete their life sentences in 2-5 years.

Bhullar has been in hospital for a long time. The main accused in the 1993 Delhi bomb blasts has been serving a long sentence. For the past few years, he has been under treatment in a hospital due to his mental condition. Sikh organisations and various human rights groups have repeatedly demanded his release on humanitarian grounds. However, considering the reports from security agencies and the gravity of the crime, the board has once again placed his file in the "reject" category.

The administration has imposed strict conditions on the prisoners being released. Tihar Jail Deputy Secretary Sanjeev Kumar Sharma said 12 of these convicts will not be allowed to enter Delhi for one year after their release.