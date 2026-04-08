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'Hope It Leads To Lasting Peace In West Asia': India Welcomes US-Iran Ceasefire After 39-Day War

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that India hopes that the truce will also encourage peace efforts in Ukraine.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 8, 2026 at 4:19 PM IST

1 Min Read
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New Delhi: India on Wednesday welcomed the ceasefire between the US and Iran to the 39-day war in the middle east hoping that the truce leads to a lasting peace in West Asia.

Addressing the daily inter-ministerial briefing here, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "...We welcome the ceasefire reached and hope that it leads to a lasting peace in West Asia as we have continuously advocated earlier”.

Jaiswal said that “de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy are essential to bring an early end to the ongoing conflict”. “The conflict has already caused immense suffering to people and disrupted global energy supply and trade networks,” he said.

The MEA spokesperson said that India expects that unimpeded freedom of navigation and global flow of commerce would prevail through the Strait of Hormuz.

“We welcome all steps that lead to peace and stability. We hope that this development in West Asia will also encourage peace efforts in Ukraine."

In a statement issued by the MEA earlier, the ministry said that India welcomes the ceasefire reached and hoped that it will lead to a lasting peace in West Asia.

“As we have continuously advocated earlier, de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy are essential to bring an early end to the ongoing conflict," it said.

The ministry noted that the conflict has caused "immense suffering" and disrupted global energy supply and trade networks. It also stressed the importance of ensuring unimpeded freedom of navigation and the smooth flow of global commerce through the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran and the US have agreed to a two-weel ceasefire brokered by Pakistan.

Read More:

  1. Govt Issues Advisory To Indians In Iran To 'Expeditiously Exit' Amid West Asia Ceasefire
  2. US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Pak PM Speaks To Iran Prez, Says Iran Reaffirmed Participation In Talks; Israel Struck Tyre In Southern Lebanon

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