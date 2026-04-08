ETV Bharat / bharat

'Hope It Leads To Lasting Peace In West Asia': India Welcomes US-Iran Ceasefire After 39-Day War

New Delhi: India on Wednesday welcomed the ceasefire between the US and Iran to the 39-day war in the middle east hoping that the truce leads to a lasting peace in West Asia.

Addressing the daily inter-ministerial briefing here, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "...We welcome the ceasefire reached and hope that it leads to a lasting peace in West Asia as we have continuously advocated earlier”.

Jaiswal said that “de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy are essential to bring an early end to the ongoing conflict”. “The conflict has already caused immense suffering to people and disrupted global energy supply and trade networks,” he said.

The MEA spokesperson said that India expects that unimpeded freedom of navigation and global flow of commerce would prevail through the Strait of Hormuz.