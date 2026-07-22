ETV Bharat / bharat

Honeymoon Murder: Sonam Lying From The Beginning, Claims Brother-In-Law

Indore: Vipin Raghuvanshi, the elder brother of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi who was killed during his honeymoon, has claimed that the victim’s wife Sonam had been lying regarding his suspicious death from the beginning.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday questioned Sonam’s conduct and advised her to surrender and face trial for the alleged murder of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi, during their honeymoon in Meghalaya in May 2025.

Speaking to PTI here, Sonam’s brother-in-law Vipin said, “Sonam....and her family members have always lied about my younger brother’s murder.” His family has full faith in the judiciary, he added. Vipin has visited Meghalaya several times since his brother's death.