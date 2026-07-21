Honeymoon Murder: SC Contemplates Cancelling Sonam Raghuvanshi's Bail
The top court hinted that Sonam should surrender in the interim while the trial court records the evidence of key prosecution witnesses.
Published : July 21, 2026 at 4:23 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it was contemplating cancelling the bail granted to Sonam Raghuvanshi, the prime accused in the alleged murder of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi during their honeymoon in Meghalaya.
The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices MM Sundresh and PB Varale. The bench made this observation while hearing a plea by the state government challenging an order passed by the Meghalaya High Court upholding her release.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the state government, argued that Sonam absconded after the incident and surfaced only after the co-accused were arrested. Mehta said her husband’s body was recovered after 10 days using drones, and his face was unrecognisable. Mehta said the body was identified only through tattoos.
The bench asked Sonam’s counsel how he would explain his client's conduct?
"The state's case is that you, along with the deceased, went to that place and the occurrence took place," the bench asked.
The bench was informed that only four of the 94 prosecution witnesses had been examined. The bench hinted that Sonam should surrender in the interim while the trial court records the evidence of key prosecution witnesses. The bench indicated that it could then reconsider her bail on merits.
The bench asked Sonam's counsel to obtain instructions on whether she was willing to surrender pending further consideration of her bail.
"There are two options. Either we will consider and pass order on merit. Or we will pass an order for you to surrender in the interregnum till the witnesses are examined; then we will see it on merit…," it observed.
“We don't want to surprise you. The second option may be better for you. Take instructions and come back…," added the bench.
Sonam's counsel contended that stringent conditions were imposed on his client by the trial court, one of which requires her to remain in Shillong and attend proceedings every day. The bench said it would consider those conditions and made it clear that it would want to be fair to both sides.
The bench orally observed that if the second option is taken, it will issue a direction to the trial court to expedite the examination of public witnesses and thereafter it could take up the bail application. “Otherwise, we can hear you on merit... We will consider all that. Take a clear stand. We will see," observed the bench.
Mehta argued the arrest memo mistakenly mentioned Section 403 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita instead of Section 103 (murder). He stressed that the error was merely typographical and did not invalidate the arrest. The bench was informed that Sonam had never disputed either the grounds of arrest or the fact that she had surrendered in any of her earlier bail applications.
“Did you dispute the non-supply of grounds of arrest etc in the earlier bail applications?” asked the bench. Sonam's counsel argued that his client was arrested and had not surrendered voluntarily. The bench has scheduled the matter for further hearing on July 23.
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