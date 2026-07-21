ETV Bharat / bharat

Honeymoon Murder: SC Contemplates Cancelling Sonam Raghuvanshi's Bail

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it was contemplating cancelling the bail granted to Sonam Raghuvanshi, the prime accused in the alleged murder of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi during their honeymoon in Meghalaya.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices MM Sundresh and PB Varale. The bench made this observation while hearing a plea by the state government challenging an order passed by the Meghalaya High Court upholding her release.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the state government, argued that Sonam absconded after the incident and surfaced only after the co-accused were arrested. Mehta said her husband’s body was recovered after 10 days using drones, and his face was unrecognisable. Mehta said the body was identified only through tattoos.

The bench asked Sonam’s counsel how he would explain his client's conduct?

"The state's case is that you, along with the deceased, went to that place and the occurrence took place," the bench asked.

The bench was informed that only four of the 94 prosecution witnesses had been examined. The bench hinted that Sonam should surrender in the interim while the trial court records the evidence of key prosecution witnesses. The bench indicated that it could then reconsider her bail on merits.

The bench asked Sonam's counsel to obtain instructions on whether she was willing to surrender pending further consideration of her bail.