‘Chance Of Her Absconding’, Meghalaya Govt. Moves SC Challenging Sonam Raghuvanshi's Bail
Earlier this week, the Meghalaya High Court upheld a Shillong court order granting bail to Sonam Raghuvanshi.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : July 2, 2026 at 11:57 AM IST
New Delhi: The Meghalaya government has moved the Supreme Court challenging the state’s high court order upholding the bail granted to Sonam Raghuvanshi, the prime accused in the murder of her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, during their honeymoon in Meghalaya in 2025.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta mentioned the petition filed by the state government before a bench led by Justice MM Sundresh. Mehta urged the bench to urgently list the matter, stressing that there was a chance of the accused absconding.
Mehta contended before the bench that bail was granted solely on the ground that the grounds of arrest were not fully supplied to her at the time of arrest.
Mehta argued that the non-supply concerned a provision that was wrongly cited due to a typographical error. After hearing brief submissions, the bench agreed to list the matter on Friday.
Earlier this week, the high court upheld a Shillong court order granting bail to Sonam Raghuvanshi. The high court dismissed the state’s appeal challenging the bail.
A single bench of Justice W Diengdoh dismissed the state’s appeal against the April 2026 order of the additional deputy commissioner (judicial), Shillong. The trial court granted bail to Sonam on procedural grounds.
The trial court granted bail after holding that the police failed to properly communicate the grounds of her arrest, which prejudiced her defence. The court declined to entertain the prosecution’s argument that the discrepancy was merely a clerical or typographical error.
The case relates to the murder of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi. He had travelled to Meghalaya with his wife Sonam for their honeymoon in May 2025. The couple went missing after checking out of a homestay in Nongriat on May 23. Raja’s body was later recovered from a deep gorge near Weisawdong Falls in Sohra, while Sonam was traced days later in Uttar Pradesh.
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