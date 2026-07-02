ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Chance Of Her Absconding’, Meghalaya Govt. Moves SC Challenging Sonam Raghuvanshi's Bail

New Delhi: The Meghalaya government has moved the Supreme Court challenging the state’s high court order upholding the bail granted to Sonam Raghuvanshi, the prime accused in the murder of her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, during their honeymoon in Meghalaya in 2025.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta mentioned the petition filed by the state government before a bench led by Justice MM Sundresh. Mehta urged the bench to urgently list the matter, stressing that there was a chance of the accused absconding.

Mehta contended before the bench that bail was granted solely on the ground that the grounds of arrest were not fully supplied to her at the time of arrest.

Mehta argued that the non-supply concerned a provision that was wrongly cited due to a typographical error. After hearing brief submissions, the bench agreed to list the matter on Friday.