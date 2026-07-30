ETV Bharat / bharat

Honeymoon Murder: Sonam Raghuvanshi Surrenders Before Meghalaya Court After SC Cancels Bail

Shillong: Sonam Raghuvanshi, accused of killing her husband Raja Raghuvanshi during their honeymoon in 2025, surrendered before a trial court here in compliance with a Supreme Court order cancelling her bail. The accused, a resident of Indore in Madhya Pradesh, was remanded to judicial custody on Tuesday, East Khasi Hills district Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem said.

The Supreme Court on July 23 set aside the bail granted to Sonam and directed her to surrender within three weeks. She was arrested in June last year in connection with the killing of her businessman husband Raja Raghuvanshi.

The couple had gone missing while vacationing in Meghalaya's Sohra area on May 23 last year. Subsequently, Raja's body was found in a deep gorge on June 2, 2025. Police have alleged that Sonam conspired with her alleged lover, Raj Kushwaha, and hired contract killers to murder Raja during the honeymoon for financial gain.