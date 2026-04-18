Honesty On Wheels: Kochi Taxi Driver Returns Lost iPhone To Aussie Tourist
Vinod of Palluruthy and a DTPC driver found the phone in his vehicle after dropping off Jacqueline Abraham, an Australian tourist of Israeli origin
Published : April 18, 2026 at 9:01 PM IST
Ernakulam: In a heartwarming incident that underscores Kerala’s reputation for hospitality, a prepaid taxi driver from Kochi returned a costly iPhone to a foreign tourist who had unknowingly lost it during her city tour.
Vinod, a native of Palluruthy and a driver under the Ernakulam District Tourism Promotion Council, found the phone in his vehicle after dropping off Jacqueline Abraham, an Australian tourist of Israeli origin, who had arrived in the city aboard the luxury cruise ship Azamara.
Unaware that she had misplaced her phone, Jacqueline had already returned to the ship when Vinod discovered the device beneath the seat while cleaning his taxi. Realising the importance of the phone, which contained vital travel details and personal data, he immediately alerted tourism officials.
With their assistance, Vinod traced the tourist back to the ship and personally returned the device. Jacqueline, who had assumed the phone was lost forever, was overwhelmed with relief and gratitude, thanking Vinod for his honesty in an emotional moment.
This is not the first time Vinod has demonstrated such integrity. In a chat with ETV Bharat, Vinod recalled a previous incident where he returned gold and cash left behind by passengers from Lakshadweep, earning lasting goodwill from the family.
Zaheer, secretary of the Cochin Seaport Taxi Drivers Association, said such actions reflect the values upheld by local drivers and enhance the confidence of tourists visiting the city.
Tourism officials, including DTPC Secretary Jijo Joseph, praised Vinod’s exemplary conduct, stating that such gestures strengthen Kerala’s image as a safe and welcoming destination for global travellers.
The incident has drawn widespread appreciation on social media, highlighting how acts of honesty by ordinary citizens play a crucial role in promoting tourism.
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