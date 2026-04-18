ETV Bharat / bharat

Honesty On Wheels: Kochi Taxi Driver Returns Lost iPhone To Aussie Tourist

Ernakulam: In a heartwarming incident that underscores Kerala’s reputation for hospitality, a prepaid taxi driver from Kochi returned a costly iPhone to a foreign tourist who had unknowingly lost it during her city tour.

Vinod, a native of Palluruthy and a driver under the Ernakulam District Tourism Promotion Council, found the phone in his vehicle after dropping off Jacqueline Abraham, an Australian tourist of Israeli origin, who had arrived in the city aboard the luxury cruise ship Azamara.

Unaware that she had misplaced her phone, Jacqueline had already returned to the ship when Vinod discovered the device beneath the seat while cleaning his taxi. Realising the importance of the phone, which contained vital travel details and personal data, he immediately alerted tourism officials.

With their assistance, Vinod traced the tourist back to the ship and personally returned the device. Jacqueline, who had assumed the phone was lost forever, was overwhelmed with relief and gratitude, thanking Vinod for his honesty in an emotional moment.