From Kitchen To Kirana: Homemakers Look To Budget 2026–27 For Relief From Rising Household Costs

From rising vegetable prices to stubbornly high cooking gas costs, homemakers say that even marginal increases strain household budgets, especially in middle- and lower-income families where salaries have not kept pace with expenses. ( Representational Image/IANS )

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: As the Union Budget 2026–27 is around the corner, the pressure of running a household on tight margins is once again at the centre of kitchen-table conversations across India. For millions of homemakers, often the invisible managers of family finances, inflation may no longer be raging in headline numbers, but the day-to-day struggle of balancing grocery bills, school expenses, healthcare costs and utilities continues to shape expectations from the government’s annual financial roadmap.

From rising vegetable prices to stubbornly high cooking gas costs, homemakers say that even marginal increases strain household budgets, especially in middle- and lower-income families where salaries have not kept pace with expenses. While economists point to easing inflation and macroeconomic stability, many women managing households argue that “felt inflation” remains very real.

Kitchen Budgets Under Stress

In Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar, homemaker Sunita Verma says monthly planning has become more meticulous than ever. “Earlier, I could manage vegetables, milk and basic groceries comfortably within a fixed amount. Now prices fluctuate every week. Tomatoes, onions, cooking oil—nothing is stable,” she told ETV Bharat. “Inflation may look low on paper, but for us, the kitchen budget is always stretched.”

Similar concerns are echoed in cities and small towns alike. In Lucknow, homemaker Rukhsana Begum said she has cut down on fruits and packaged foods. “We buy only essentials now. Anything extra has to be thought through twice. School fees, electricity bills and medical costs don’t reduce, so food is where adjustments happen,” she said.

Homemakers point out that while food inflation has moderated compared to previous years, the cumulative impact of price rises over time has eroded purchasing power. “Prices never come down to earlier levels,” said Salochna Gupta from Punjab. “Even if inflation slows, our expenses remain high.”

Expectations From Budget 2026–27

Against this backdrop, homemakers are looking to the upcoming Budget for targeted relief, both direct and indirect. Key expectations include tax relief for the middle class, higher returns on small savings schemes, rationalisation of GST on essential household items, and measures to stabilise food prices.

Many homemakers say that any increase in disposable income, whether through tax cuts or higher interest earnings, directly improves household resilience. “If my husband saves tax or earns a bit more interest on our fixed deposits, that money goes straight into household needs,” said Pune-based homemaker Anjali Kulkarni.

Financial expert Prof Seema Sharma believes such expectations are not misplaced. Speaking to ETV Bharat, she said the economy is at a critical juncture. “The Indian economy is standing at a junction where we must sustain the growth momentum. The previous year's budget was a big relief in terms of higher disposable income in the hands of people. This year, I am sure the government will continue with measures to further boost consumption expenditure in the economy,” she said.

She added that a combination of tax relief and better returns on savings could significantly help households.

“Any tax relief coupled with higher interest rates on small savings schemes will be a bonanza for the lower income and middle class. On the other hand, the incentive of higher returns will enhance the public participation, which will be a great support to the government's fiscal health as well.”

For homemakers, schemes such as Public Provident Fund (PPF), Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana and post office savings are not just investment tools but safety nets. “We trust small savings because they are safe. If returns increase even slightly, it helps us plan for children’s education or emergencies,” said Rekha Jha, a homemaker from Patna.

Inflation: What Numbers Say vs Lived Reality