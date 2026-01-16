ETV Bharat / bharat

Homebuyers' Maintenance Societies, RWAs Can't Intervene In Insolvency Process Of Developer Firm: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday held that homebuyers' societies or resident welfare associations (RWAs) ordinarily constituted for maintenance and management of common facilities in a housing project cannot intervene in the insolvency proceedings of the developer company.

The judgment was delivered by a bench comprising justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan. The bench upheld the insolvency proceedings related to Takshashila Heights India Private Ltd under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code of 2016.

The bench said that a society is a distinct juristic entity separate from its members and unless it has itself advanced funds, executed allotment agreements, or received allotments, it cannot claim financial creditor status. The bench said homebuyers' societies or welfare associations are ordinarily constituted for maintenance and management of common facilities.

"Their office-bearers cannot litigate on behalf of allottees or claim representative status before adjudicatory fora absent explicit statutory recognition or legally valid authorisation," the bench held.

The bench said if creditors elect to invoke the provisions of the code, they must do so with a genuine willingness to pursue revival of the corporate debtor.

The bench said, “Should revival not be their objective, the Code cannot be converted into a tool for expedient recovery; alternative statutory remedies, including under SARFAESI or other applicable laws, remain available in accordance with law."