Homebuyers' Maintenance Societies, RWAs Can't Intervene In Insolvency Process Of Developer Firm: SC
The bench said if creditors elect to invoke provisions of the code, they must do so with genuine willingness to pursue revival of corporate debtor.
Published : January 16, 2026 at 12:18 AM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday held that homebuyers' societies or resident welfare associations (RWAs) ordinarily constituted for maintenance and management of common facilities in a housing project cannot intervene in the insolvency proceedings of the developer company.
The judgment was delivered by a bench comprising justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan. The bench upheld the insolvency proceedings related to Takshashila Heights India Private Ltd under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code of 2016.
The bench said that a society is a distinct juristic entity separate from its members and unless it has itself advanced funds, executed allotment agreements, or received allotments, it cannot claim financial creditor status. The bench said homebuyers' societies or welfare associations are ordinarily constituted for maintenance and management of common facilities.
"Their office-bearers cannot litigate on behalf of allottees or claim representative status before adjudicatory fora absent explicit statutory recognition or legally valid authorisation," the bench held.
The bench said if creditors elect to invoke the provisions of the code, they must do so with a genuine willingness to pursue revival of the corporate debtor.
The bench said, “Should revival not be their objective, the Code cannot be converted into a tool for expedient recovery; alternative statutory remedies, including under SARFAESI or other applicable laws, remain available in accordance with law."
The bench upheld the rejection of intervention application by National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) of Elegna Co-operative Housing and Commercial Society Ltd (a society of home buyers) on the ground that it lacked locus standi to intervene in the company's appeal.
The bench said the IBC is a self-contained code which confers participatory rights only on persons falling within statutorily defined categories and a financial creditor under its Section 5(7) must be a person to whom a financial debt is owed.
"While the explanation to Section 5(8)(f) deems individual allottees to be financial creditors, it does not extend such status to societies or associations unless the entity is itself a creditor in its own right, or is statutorily recognised as an authorised representative under the Code," it said.
“A society or Resident Welfare Association, not being a creditor in its own right and not recognised as an authorised representative of allottees under the IBC, has no locus standi to intervene in proceedings arising out a Section 7 petition", said the bench.
The bench said the Elegna Co-operative Housing and Commercial Society is neither a financial nor an operational creditor but a maintenance society not constituted for insolvency representation.