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Home Secy Apologises To SC After Contempt Notice, But Defends Internet Ban Near Raisina As 'Peace Shield'

File photo of Supreme Court ( IANS )

By Sumit Saxena 2 Min Read

New Delhi: Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan has submitted an affidavit to the Supreme Court, tendering an unconditional apology over a contempt notice for alleged violation of previous orders. He, however, defended the one‑day suspension of mobile internet, from 10 PM (October 9) to 10 PM (on October 10), in a 4‑km radius of Raisina Hills, citing the need to avert public disorder and maintain peace.

The short affidavit was filed late Wednesday night.

"That at the outset I hereby tender my unconditional and unqualified apology to this Hon'ble Court. I state and submit that I am placing the following facts for the kind consideration of this Hon'ble Court to demonstrate that there has been no wilful or deliberate noncompliance with any of the directions issued by this Hon'ble Court," stated the home secretary’s affidavit. The home secretary’s affidavit further mentioned, "I state and submit that the suspension of internet services for a limited period and within a defined geographical area, subject to the applicable statutory safeguards, is a recognised measure that may be considered for maintaining public order in appropriate circumstances." The apex court was informed that cellular internet services were suspended from 10 PM on October 9 until 10 PM on October 10, for a period of one day only, in the area falling within a radius of four kilometres of Raisina Hill. The affidavit added that the suspension was confined to cellular internet services and did not extend to noncellular internet services or telecommunication services such as Wi-Fi and broadband.