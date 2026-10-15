Home Secy Apologises To SC After Contempt Notice, But Defends Internet Ban Near Raisina As 'Peace Shield'
In the affidavit, the Home Secretary mentioned that suspension was confined to cellular internet services and did not extend to services like Wi-Fi and broadband.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : October 15, 2026 at 10:04 AM IST
New Delhi: Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan has submitted an affidavit to the Supreme Court, tendering an unconditional apology over a contempt notice for alleged violation of previous orders. He, however, defended the one‑day suspension of mobile internet, from 10 PM (October 9) to 10 PM (on October 10), in a 4‑km radius of Raisina Hills, citing the need to avert public disorder and maintain peace.
The short affidavit was filed late Wednesday night.
"That at the outset I hereby tender my unconditional and unqualified apology to this Hon'ble Court. I state and submit that I am placing the following facts for the kind consideration of this Hon'ble Court to demonstrate that there has been no wilful or deliberate noncompliance with any of the directions issued by this Hon'ble Court," stated the home secretary’s affidavit.
The home secretary’s affidavit further mentioned, "I state and submit that the suspension of internet services for a limited period and within a defined geographical area, subject to the applicable statutory safeguards, is a recognised measure that may be considered for maintaining public order in appropriate circumstances."
The apex court was informed that cellular internet services were suspended from 10 PM on October 9 until 10 PM on October 10, for a period of one day only, in the area falling within a radius of four kilometres of Raisina Hill.
The affidavit added that the suspension was confined to cellular internet services and did not extend to noncellular internet services or telecommunication services such as Wi-Fi and broadband.
"I therefore respectfully pray that this Hon'ble Court may be pleased to modify its order dated 11.10.2026 to the extent necessary to permit the suspension of internet services in situations of necessity, strictly in accordance with law and subject to the applicable statutory requirements and safeguards," Mohan said in the affidavit.
On October 11, a day after the Cockroach Janta Party's protest against the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar was foiled by Delhi Police, the apex court issued contempt notices to the home secretary, Delhi Police Commissioner and DMRC chairperson for allegedly violating its earlier order.
The home secretary's affidavit said that a request was received from the Delhi Police for the suspension of cellular internet services for one day, until 10 PM on October 10.
It added that the said request was duly processed and considered in accordance with law and was found to be a proportionate measure, having regard to the magnitude of the situation and the need to prevent any disturbance of public order in the national capital.
"I respectfully submit that the aforesaid facts may kindly be taken into consideration by this Hon'ble Court while considering the notice issued in the present proceedings, and the said notice may accordingly be discharged," it said.
A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant will take up the contempt petition today.