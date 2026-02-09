Home Secretary To Chalk Out Strategy To Eliminate Naxalism By March 31
Bijapur, Sukma and Narayanpur in Chhattisgarh remain the only severely-affected areas where Naxals are still active.
New Delhi: A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah reiterated government’s plan to eliminate Naxalism by March 31 this year, Home Secretary Govind Mohan will chair a crucial meeting with the top officials of the central paramilitary forces and other security agencies on Monday to chalk out a strategy to achieve the mission.
“The way Central and state security forces have been conducting anti-Naxal operations, it is quite likely that the government will achieve its mission of eradicating Naxalism by March this year. However, the government should also adopt policies for an inclusive growth of the Adivasi-dominated rural areas of the country,” said Prakash Singh, a renowned security expert and former Director-General of the Border Security Force (BSF) to ETV Bharat on Monday.
According to Singh, an inclusive growth will help remove the feeling of alienation among tribals.
The Road Ahead
A spokesperson from a central security agency told ETV Bharat that Monday’s meeting assumes special significance as it will chalk out the latest strategy to achieve the target of naxal elimination by next month.
“Some parts of Bijapur, Sukma and Narayanpur in Chhattisgarh remain the only severely affected Naxal areas, where the forces need to wipe out the Maoists, although a small number of Maoists including a few central committee members are still active in other states,” the spokesperson said.
The Home Minister Shah on Sunday chaired a security review meeting on Left Wing Extremism (LWE) in Raipur. It was attended by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Deputy CM Vijay Sharma, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB), Special Secretary (Internal Security) in the Home Ministry, Chhattisgarh Chief Secretary, Director-Generals of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), National Investigation Agency (NIA), Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibet Border Police (ITBP) and home secretaries and Director-Generals of Police (DGs) in Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Jharkhand, Odisha and Maharashtra.
According to an official, the meeting reiterated the importance of strengthening inter-state security coordination. “All state police forces have been asked to extend support to the central security forces for a united fight against Naxals,” the official added.
Anti-Naxal Success
Home Minister Shah said the ongoing fight against Naxals must not be scattered. Stressing the need for smooth coordination between states and central agencies, he said the remaining Naxals must not be allowed to flee to other states.
According to government data in ETV Bharat's possession, 23 Maoists have been killed and 101 arrested in the last three months. In November last year, at least seven Naxals were eliminated and 33 arrested, followed by 22 killings and 40 arrests in December. A total of 196 arms and 3,844 ammunition units were recovered from the Maoists during the last three months.
In 2024, 42 districts and 151 police stations across 10 states, including Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha and Telangana, had reported LWE related violence. This came down to 32 districts and 119 police stations in 2025, and five districts and 11 police stations in January this year.
In 2024, 1,090 Naxals were arrested and 881 surrendered before security forces, including a Politburo and a Central Committee member of the party. In 2025, the numbers were 312 killed, 1,022 arrested and 2,337 surrendered, including the CPI (Maoist) General Secretary and eight other Politburo and Central Committee members.
Incidents of LWE violence have come down from a high of 1,936 in 2010 by 88 per cent, to 234 in 2025. According to the data, resultant deaths of civilians and security forces have also come down 1,005 in 2010 by 90 per cent to 100 in 2025.
Financial Choking Of LWEs
There has been a special focus on the financial choking of LWEs and unearthing of the nexus between CPI (Maoists) and its financial supporters. For effective action towards choking of funds and other resources to the LWE, coordinated actions are being taken by state police forces in cooperation with Central agencies.
The dedicated Terror Funding and Fake Currency Cell (TFFC) under the National Investigation Agency (NIA) have been working extensively to stop flow of funds and other resources to LWE. “Four NIA Special Courts have been operationalised in Chhattisgarh and efforts are underway to establish exclusive courts in other states,” an official said.
Naxal Leaders Still At Large
Giving details of the top Maoists leaders who are still at large, another security official told ETV Bharat that Muppala Lakshman Rao alias Ganapathy, who once led the Maoists, is no longer active. According to the official, Misir Besra, Pusunuri Narahari alias Tech Viswanath and Lalchand Hemram are some of the top Naxal leaders who are still at large.
Top Maoists leader Thippiri Tirupathi alias Devji, a long-time Central Committee member and a native of Telangana, who was assigned with the top job of the organisation, was eliminated by security forces in Andhra Pradesh’s Maredumilli forests in November last year. Devji’s encounter followed the elimination of Madvi Hidma, a Central Committee member and commander of the Maoists' first battalion, his wife, Madakam Raje, and four other Maoists at Maredumilli.
“The remaining Naxal leaders, who are at large, are not in a position to regroup and revive the organisation,” said the official.