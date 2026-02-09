Home Secretary To Chalk Out Strategy To Eliminate Naxalism By March 31

ETV Bharat / bharat

New Delhi: A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah reiterated government’s plan to eliminate Naxalism by March 31 this year, Home Secretary Govind Mohan will chair a crucial meeting with the top officials of the central paramilitary forces and other security agencies on Monday to chalk out a strategy to achieve the mission.

“The way Central and state security forces have been conducting anti-Naxal operations, it is quite likely that the government will achieve its mission of eradicating Naxalism by March this year. However, the government should also adopt policies for an inclusive growth of the Adivasi-dominated rural areas of the country,” said Prakash Singh, a renowned security expert and former Director-General of the Border Security Force (BSF) to ETV Bharat on Monday.

According to Singh, an inclusive growth will help remove the feeling of alienation among tribals.

The Road Ahead

A spokesperson from a central security agency told ETV Bharat that Monday’s meeting assumes special significance as it will chalk out the latest strategy to achieve the target of naxal elimination by next month.

“Some parts of Bijapur, Sukma and Narayanpur in Chhattisgarh remain the only severely affected Naxal areas, where the forces need to wipe out the Maoists, although a small number of Maoists including a few central committee members are still active in other states,” the spokesperson said.

The Home Minister Shah on Sunday chaired a security review meeting on Left Wing Extremism (LWE) in Raipur. It was attended by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Deputy CM Vijay Sharma, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB), Special Secretary (Internal Security) in the Home Ministry, Chhattisgarh Chief Secretary, Director-Generals of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), National Investigation Agency (NIA), Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibet Border Police (ITBP) and home secretaries and Director-Generals of Police (DGs) in Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Jharkhand, Odisha and Maharashtra.

According to an official, the meeting reiterated the importance of strengthening inter-state security coordination. “All state police forces have been asked to extend support to the central security forces for a united fight against Naxals,” the official added.

Anti-Naxal Success

Home Minister Shah said the ongoing fight against Naxals must not be scattered. Stressing the need for smooth coordination between states and central agencies, he said the remaining Naxals must not be allowed to flee to other states.

According to government data in ETV Bharat's possession, 23 Maoists have been killed and 101 arrested in the last three months. In November last year, at least seven Naxals were eliminated and 33 arrested, followed by 22 killings and 40 arrests in December. A total of 196 arms and 3,844 ammunition units were recovered from the Maoists during the last three months.