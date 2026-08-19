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Amit Shah To Meet 6 South CMs In Chennai Today; Water-sharing, IT, Education On The Table

Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the Parliament House complex during the Monsoon Session in New Delhi on Monday, August 10, 2026. ( IANS )

Chennai: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Chennai on Wednesday evening to chair the 31st Southern Zonal Council meeting at Kovalam on Thursday. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay will attend the high-level conference along with the Chief Ministers of other southern States and the Union Territory of Puducherry. The meeting will be held at a luxury hotel on East Coast Road in Kovalam, Chengalpattu district. Shah is scheduled to leave New Delhi aboard a special aircraft at 4.50 p.m. and arrive at Chennai airport at 7.40 p.m. Senior government officials and BJP functionaries will receive him at the airport. He will subsequently travel by road to Kovalam, where he will stay overnight before presiding over the conference. Apart from CM Vijay, Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Kerala CM V.D. Satheesan, Telangana CM A. Revanth Reddy, Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu and Puducherry CM N. Rangasamy are scheduled to participate in the deliberations. The six CMs of southern states/UT. (ANI photos)