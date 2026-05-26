ETV Bharat / bharat

Home Ministry Sets Up High-Level Committee On Demographic Changes

The ministry said such changes were initially concentrated in border districts but have now spread to urban centres. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Amid growing concerns over the impact of illegal immigration on governance, public services, border security and social cohesion, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday constituted a high-level committee to undertake a nationwide scientific study on demographic changes.

To be headed by retired Supreme Court judge Prakash Prabhakar Naolekar, the "High-Level Committee on Demographic Changes will include four other members — census commissioner, former IAS officer Durga Shankar Mishra, former IPS officer Balaji Srivastava and economist Shamika Ravi, while the joint secretary (Foreigners-I) in the MHA will serve as member secretary. The committee has been directed to submit its final report within one year.

A gazette notification issued by the MHA said the committee has been tasked with examining the "nature, causes and consequences" of demographic changes occurring across the country and recommending policy, administrative and legal measures to address the issue.

The notification, accessed by ETV Bharat, states the government observed that demographic shifts in certain regions were not attributable to "normal fertility or mortality trends" but were instead emerging due to "external abnormal factors such as illegal immigration, irregular population mobility, and administrative laxity".

The ministry said such changes were initially concentrated in border districts but have now spread to urban centres, industrial corridors, tribal regions and other socially and economically sensitive areas. It further noted that these demographic changes were affecting public service delivery, local governance, resource distribution and social harmony, while the existing institutional framework was not adequately equipped to undertake coordinated and evidence-based assessment of the issue.

The panel has been given wide-ranging powers to seek information and records from ministries, departments, state governments, public authorities and individuals. It may also constitute sub-committees and consult security agencies, local governments, academic institutions and social organisations during the course of its work.