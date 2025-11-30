Home Ministry Seeks Report As Delhi Police Makes History With First-Ever In-Absentia Charges Under BNSS 2023
Delhi Police’s Outer North District has framed charges in absentia for the first time in India under BNSS 2023.
Published : November 30, 2025 at 4:25 PM IST
New Delhi: The Home Ministry has taken cognisance of the move by the Outer North District of Delhi Police, which has, for the first time in the country, framed charges in absentia against an absconding accused under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) 2023.
The Home Minister has sought a comprehensive briefing on the case from the Delhi Police officials, marking it as a model example for the new criminal justice framework.
The historic proceedings were initiated in a murder-conspiracy case, with police utilising provisions of the BNSS at an advanced level for the very first time.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Outer North Hareshwar V. Swami said the development is a major milestone for both Delhi Police and India’s revamped judicial system.
The Ministry has sought a detailed report: how Section 356 of the BNSS was presented in court, what the entire process of declaring a proclaimed offender was, on what grounds the court framed charges in absentia, and how the police use digital forensics and technical analysis.
Delhi Police officials have submitted a detailed report to the Ministry detailing the entire timeline, technical investigation, charge sheet, and court proceedings.
The case began on January 29, 2025, when the daughter of 68-year-old Ramesh Bhardwaj filed a missing person report. He was last seen with his former servant, Jitendra Mehta, who had also disappeared. The presence of Rs 4.5 lakh from a land sale added to the suspicion.
On February 12, police arrested Jitendra's son, Abhishek, alias Vishal, through digital tracking. During interrogation, he confessed to killing Ramesh Bhardwaj and dumping his body in a drain after placing it in a sack. The body was recovered at his location.
Section 356 of the BNSS 2023 empowers courts to conduct a trial in absentia against an accused declared a proclaimed offender (PO). DCP Swami stated that a Non-Bailable Warrent (NBW) was issued in this case on March 25. A PO chargesheet was filed for an in-absentia trial on August 25.
Principal District and Sessions Judge Nisha Sahay Saxena of Rohini Court framed charges of murder, kidnapping, conspiracy, and destruction of evidence on November 18.
DCP Swami said the order sends a strong signal that absconding will no longer help criminals evade justice. Under BNSS, an absconding accused gets only three years to appear before sentencing. Failure to do so means they must undergo the sentence as pronounced.
Legal systems, like in-absentia trials, will play a vital role in controlling crime, and criminals will now understand that even absconding will not provide an escape. The court can pronounce judgment even in its absence. This will instil fear in criminals and reduce such cases,” DCP Swami said.
L.N. Rao, former DCP of Delhi Police and Supreme Court criminal law advocate, said,” This is a historic step towards reforming the Indian judicial system. The successful use of in-absentia trials under the BNSS demonstrates that India's new criminal justice system is becoming stronger and more modern. This will ensure speedy justice for victims, reduce case pendency, and discourage criminals. The Delhi Police has set an excellent example of implementing legal reforms.”
Read More