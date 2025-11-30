ETV Bharat / bharat

Home Ministry Seeks Report As Delhi Police Makes History With First-Ever In-Absentia Charges Under BNSS 2023

New Delhi: The Home Ministry has taken cognisance of the move by the Outer North District of Delhi Police, which has, for the first time in the country, framed charges in absentia against an absconding accused under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) 2023.

The Home Minister has sought a comprehensive briefing on the case from the Delhi Police officials, marking it as a model example for the new criminal justice framework.

The historic proceedings were initiated in a murder-conspiracy case, with police utilising provisions of the BNSS at an advanced level for the very first time.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Outer North Hareshwar V. Swami said the development is a major milestone for both Delhi Police and India’s revamped judicial system.

The Ministry has sought a detailed report: how Section 356 of the BNSS was presented in court, what the entire process of declaring a proclaimed offender was, on what grounds the court framed charges in absentia, and how the police use digital forensics and technical analysis.

Delhi Police officials have submitted a detailed report to the Ministry detailing the entire timeline, technical investigation, charge sheet, and court proceedings.

The case began on January 29, 2025, when the daughter of 68-year-old Ramesh Bhardwaj filed a missing person report. He was last seen with his former servant, Jitendra Mehta, who had also disappeared. The presence of Rs 4.5 lakh from a land sale added to the suspicion.