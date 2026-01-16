ETV Bharat / bharat

Home Ministry Invites Ladakh Representatives For Talks To New Delhi After Seven Month Hiatus

Srinagar: After a seven-month hiatus, the Home Ministry’s High-Powered Committee (HPC) on Ladakh will resume its dialogue with the Ladakh representatives next month. The meeting is scheduled to be held on February 4 in New Delhi, according to an official notice.

The meeting led by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai is scheduled at 4 PM in the conference hall in the Ministry of Home Affairs, New Delhi, it said. This is the first time HPC will resume dialogue after the region was marred with unrest that saw four killings and 90 were wounded in September.

Earlier, an official communication from the Home Ministry to the Chief Secretary of the Ladakh Union Territory had requested consulting members of the HPC for their convenient set of dates.

The HPC led by Rai was set up in 2023 with a mandate to hold talks with leaders of Ladakh’s two key bodies, including the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), to discuss Ladakh's concerns, including statehood and inclusion of sixth schedule. The last HPC convened in May 2025, while another scheduled meeting for October could not take place after Ladakh bodies refused to engage until their demands, including a judicial inquiry into the killings, were met.