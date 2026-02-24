Home Ministry Calls KLO Chief For Talks Ahead Of West Bengal Election
The invitation from the MHA for talks assumes significance because the Rajbanshi community influences 22-24 seats out of 54 total Assembly constituencies in North Bengal.
Published : February 24, 2026 at 10:45 PM IST
By Gautam Debroy
New Delhi: As the Kamtapur State Demand Council (KSDC) has threatened to field independent candidates in North Bengal in the forthcoming West Bengal Assembly election, the home ministry has called KSDC leaders for crucial talks in the national capital.
The invitation from the Home Ministry for talks scheduled for Wednesday assumes significance because the Rajbanshi community influences 22–24 of the total 54 Assembly constituencies in North Bengal.
The Kamatapur State Demand Council is an organization spearheading the movement for a separate “Kamatapur” state, primarily for the indigenous Koch-Rajbongshi community.
“Rajbanshi voters are 28-29 per cent in North Bengal, holding sway over 22-24 assembly constituencies. Their support is decisive in areas like Cooch Behar, Alipur Duar, Jalpaiguri and some parts of the two Dinajpur districts,” said Dr Kalyan Goswami, a renowned political analyst and Economist affiliated with Vinayaka Mission to ETV Bharat on Tuesday.
According to Dr Goswami, the Rajbanshi community shifted strongly towards the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, helping them sweep seven of eight seats.
“Even in the forthcoming Assembly election, 75-80 per cent of Rajbanshi votes would remain with the BJP. TMC won’t be able to garner even 10–15 per cent of Rajbanshi votes,” claimed Dr Goswami, who is also the director general of a rural policy organisation.
The KSDC Angle
Jiban Singha, chief of the Kamtapur State Demand Council, which spearheads movements for greater recognition of the Rajbongshi/Kamtapuri community, has threatened to field independent candidates in the upcoming elections, accusing successive central governments of ignoring long-standing demands for administrative autonomy and meaningful political recognition.
“Our Rajbinghsi people want the central government to fulfil our demands at the earliest. If we don’t get any positive response, our people may field independent candidates,” said Jiban Singha to ETV Bharat.
Singha is also the chief of the banned militant outfit, the Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO).
Singha, though never openly extended his support to the BJP, has been perceived as offering tacit backing to the party ever since his return from his jungle base in Myanmar in January 2023, when he and several of his cadres entered India to participate in peace negotiations facilitated by the Centre.
Political opponents, particularly the TMC, however, have repeatedly labelled him a “BJP stooge,” pointing to the timing and tone of his public statements, which often mirror the saffron party’s strategic interests in North Bengal.
Discomfort For The BJP
For the BJP, Singha’s threat assumed added concern as it comes at a time when its most prominent Rajbongshi face and Rajya Sabha MP Anant Maharaj has started making discomforting noises for the party over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls.
He has been openly critical of the SIR exercise in West Bengal, alleging that genuine voters are being harassed due to errors by election officials and warning that ordinary citizens are “paying for ECI mistakes.”
At a public programme in Sitai, Cooch Behar, recently, Maharaj even alleged that if people from his community were being treated as foreigners, then the country’s top leaders could be labelled foreigners too.
Cultural Recognition
The BJP’s strategy in North Bengal has relied heavily on tapping into the ethnic and linguistic aspirations of the Rajbongshi/Kamtapuri and Gorkha/Nepali communities, which have long-standing grievances over cultural recognition, economic marginalisation, and territorial autonomy.
“Earlier their vote used to be heavily influenced by the demand for a separate “Kamtapur” state, which is not that vital now. Rather recognition of their language, and identity-related concerns are the priority now,” said Dr Goswami.
Performance Of The BJP
In 2021, the BJP won 30 of North Bengal’s 54 assembly seats, largely because of the support from Rajbongshi and Gorkha communities.
As Rajbongshis, the state’s largest Scheduled Caste community, is estimated to influence up to 22-24 constituencies across five northern districts, Gorkhas and other Nepali-speaking communities form a majority in three hill seats and can influence outcomes in at least 17 additional assembly segments across the foothills.
Placate The Disgruntled Groups
To contain the fallout, the Centre is now scrambling to placate the disgruntled groups. The KLO chief confirmed that the home ministry has called for a meeting in New Delhi.
“The meeting will be presided over by the home ministry’s North-East affairs adviser Ajit Lal,” said Singha.
The meeting aims at negotiating a roadmap on the core demands of the council ahead of the assembly polls. Interestingly, the fresh round of talks is taking place barely 50 days after the last round of discussions.
Officials familiar with the development said that the outreach underscores the Centre’s concern that a ‘split’ with Singha could complicate electoral dynamics in North Bengal.
“We have been demanding a Kamtapur state, recognition of the Rajbanshi/Kamtapuri language and conferment of Scheduled Tribe status to the Koch-Rajbanshi community,” said Singha.
Bifurcation Of Muslim Votes
However, according to Dr Goswani, it's not due to the Rajbanshi factor alone; the other different communities like the Upajati, Adivasi, Namasudra and Nepali votes may go to the BJP in Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, Coochbihar, and Darjeeling.
“TMC may expect to give some fight at least in Sitalkuchi, Sitai, Jalpaiguri (Sadar) and Rajgung. Due to the bifurcation of Muslim votes between TMC Congress Left (some pocket Coochbehar) in Malda, Coochbehar and two Dinajpur districts, the BJP would benefit,” said Dr Goswami.