Home Ministry Calls KLO Chief For Talks Ahead Of West Bengal Election

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: As the Kamtapur State Demand Council (KSDC) has threatened to field independent candidates in North Bengal in the forthcoming West Bengal Assembly election, the home ministry has called KSDC leaders for crucial talks in the national capital.

The invitation from the Home Ministry for talks scheduled for Wednesday assumes significance because the Rajbanshi community influences 22–24 of the total 54 Assembly constituencies in North Bengal.

The Kamatapur State Demand Council is an organization spearheading the movement for a separate “Kamatapur” state, primarily for the indigenous Koch-Rajbongshi community.

“Rajbanshi voters are 28-29 per cent in North Bengal, holding sway over 22-24 assembly constituencies. Their support is decisive in areas like Cooch Behar, Alipur Duar, Jalpaiguri and some parts of the two Dinajpur districts,” said Dr Kalyan Goswami, a renowned political analyst and Economist affiliated with Vinayaka Mission to ETV Bharat on Tuesday.

According to Dr Goswami, the Rajbanshi community shifted strongly towards the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, helping them sweep seven of eight seats.

“Even in the forthcoming Assembly election, 75-80 per cent of Rajbanshi votes would remain with the BJP. TMC won’t be able to garner even 10–15 per cent of Rajbanshi votes,” claimed Dr Goswami, who is also the director general of a rural policy organisation.

The KSDC Angle

Jiban Singha, chief of the Kamtapur State Demand Council, which spearheads movements for greater recognition of the Rajbongshi/Kamtapuri community, has threatened to field independent candidates in the upcoming elections, accusing successive central governments of ignoring long-standing demands for administrative autonomy and meaningful political recognition.

“Our Rajbinghsi people want the central government to fulfil our demands at the earliest. If we don’t get any positive response, our people may field independent candidates,” said Jiban Singha to ETV Bharat.

Singha is also the chief of the banned militant outfit, the Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO).

Singha, though never openly extended his support to the BJP, has been perceived as offering tacit backing to the party ever since his return from his jungle base in Myanmar in January 2023, when he and several of his cadres entered India to participate in peace negotiations facilitated by the Centre.

Political opponents, particularly the TMC, however, have repeatedly labelled him a “BJP stooge,” pointing to the timing and tone of his public statements, which often mirror the saffron party’s strategic interests in North Bengal.

Discomfort For The BJP

For the BJP, Singha’s threat assumed added concern as it comes at a time when its most prominent Rajbongshi face and Rajya Sabha MP Anant Maharaj has started making discomforting noises for the party over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls.

He has been openly critical of the SIR exercise in West Bengal, alleging that genuine voters are being harassed due to errors by election officials and warning that ordinary citizens are “paying for ECI mistakes.”