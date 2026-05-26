Amit Shah To Review Security Along India-Pakistan Border in Rajasthan Today
Amit Shah will visit the Sanchu Post located along the India-Pakistan international border and inspect the border security arrangements today.
Published : May 26, 2026 at 12:25 PM IST
Bikaner: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is reviewing the security arrangements along the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan today (May 26) in the wake of rising drone activities along the frontier areas of the state.
Shah arrived in Bikaner late on Monday night and, as per the scheduled itinerary, he will visit the Sanchu Post—located along the India-Pakistan international border— and inspect the border security arrangements and interact with personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF). The review will centre around rising drone activities in the border areas, “illegal smuggling, measures to curb infiltration, and modern surveillance systems.” The Home Minister will be briefed by officials regarding the situation along the border.
Shah will also hold a meeting at the BSF Bikaner Sector Headquarters, which is scheduled to be attended, among others, by the district collectors and superintendents of police (SPs) of the border districts as well as BSF officers. Apart from security arrangements, the developmental works in the border areas will also be reviewed.
According to officials, Shah will also launch the Central government's "Vibrant Villages Programme-2" under which basic infrastructure facilities will be expanded in the border villages of Rajasthan along the India-Pakistan frontier. Officials said that the objective of the scheme is to "integrate these border villages into the mainstream through development and to provide improved amenities."
Under this programme, 184 villages across Rajasthan's border districts will be connected with amenities like roads, mobile networks, and other infrastructure facilities. Furthermore, emphasis will be placed on enhancing 4G mobile connectivity as well as providing drinking water supply, healthcare services, and educational facilities in the villages. The border villages have been particularly deprived of basic amenities.
On Monday night, Shah was received at Nal Airport among others by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Union Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal, and State BJP president Madan Rathore. Tight security measures were put in place within the airport premises in view of Shah's visit, who proceeded to the BSF Sector Headquarters, where arrangements were made for his overnight stay.
Due to Shah's visit, security agencies have been placed on high alert across the entire border stretch from Bikaner city to the other frontier regions. The BSF, police, intelligence agencies, and the district administration have jointly made the security arrangements.
On May 29, Shah will travel to Bhuj in Gujarat and inspect BSF positions and is also expected to visit the sensitive Harami Nala area in the Kutch region, which is considered crucial from a security perspective.
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