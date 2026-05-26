ETV Bharat / bharat

Amit Shah To Review Security Along India-Pakistan Border in Rajasthan Today

Bikaner: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is reviewing the security arrangements along the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan today (May 26) in the wake of rising drone activities along the frontier areas of the state.

Shah arrived in Bikaner late on Monday night and, as per the scheduled itinerary, he will visit the Sanchu Post—located along the India-Pakistan international border— and inspect the border security arrangements and interact with personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF). The review will centre around rising drone activities in the border areas, “illegal smuggling, measures to curb infiltration, and modern surveillance systems.” The Home Minister will be briefed by officials regarding the situation along the border.

Shah will also hold a meeting at the BSF Bikaner Sector Headquarters, which is scheduled to be attended, among others, by the district collectors and superintendents of police (SPs) of the border districts as well as BSF officers. Apart from security arrangements, the developmental works in the border areas will also be reviewed.

According to officials, Shah will also launch the Central government's "Vibrant Villages Programme-2" under which basic infrastructure facilities will be expanded in the border villages of Rajasthan along the India-Pakistan frontier. Officials said that the objective of the scheme is to "integrate these border villages into the mainstream through development and to provide improved amenities."