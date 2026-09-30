ETV Bharat / bharat

Home Minister Amit Shah Sets Ball Rolling For Punjab Elections, Promises Drug-Free State

The Union Home Minister said that after the Modi government came to power between 2014 and 2024, it seized 1.2 crore kilograms of drugs.

"Brothers and sisters, tell me, can this AAP government make Punjab drug-free? Only the Bharatiya Janata Party can make Punjab drug-free. The BJP has fulfilled its promises. We have launched a 'Drug-Free India' campaign across the country.”

"I want to tell the people of Punjab that we have fulfilled every promise we made. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Bharatiya Janata Party has worked to free Kashmir from terrorism. Under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, the BJP has ended the 50-year-old Naxal problem within a specific timeframe. The BJP has also worked to eradicate terrorism in the North-East. And now, the time has come for a drug-free Punjab. I have come once again to tell the youth of Punjab and especially the mothers that after December 31, 2029, there will be no one left to make synthetic drugs available to your children,” said Shah.

“Friends, Punjab was known across the country for two things. Whenever the nation needed food grains and other essential commodities, Punjab's farmers filled our granaries and warehouses. Punjab's farmers continue to do the same even today," he said.

Addressing a public gathering in Jalandhar, Shah at the concluding ceremony of the BJP's "Drug-Free Punjab Yatra", said, "I have come here today to tell the people of Punjab that there are many issues in the state elections, such as those concerning farmers, industry, law and order, and women's safety. However, the Bharatiya Janata Party will contest the upcoming elections solely on the issue of making Punjab drug-free. Today, from this platform, I promise Punjab that if you support the BJP in this election and vote for the 'Lotus' symbol, then we will rid Punjab of the drug trade by December 31, 2029."

"Have you seen the Congress or not ? Have you seen AAP or not ? Have you seen the others or not ? Give the Bharatiya Janata Party a chance for five years, and we will make Punjab drug-free. Brothers and sisters, I have not come here to deliver a political speech. Punjab is the state that has guarded the country from the time of the Mughals to the present day. Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji sacrificed his life before the Mughals to protect Hindus across the country," he said.

"You promised to increase the widow pension to ₹2,500, but you did not do so. You promised to build 16 medical colleges, but you did not build them. You promised to increase the annual mining revenue. You had promised an allocation of ₹20,000 crore, but instead, you reduced it. You promised to provide Minimum Support Price (MSP) for all crops, but you failed to do so. Haryana has already implemented MSP for all crops. You also promised additional financial assistance of ₹5 lakh to the victims of the anti-Sikh riots, yet not even ₹5 was provided. Today, I wish to state with great sense of responsibility to Bhagwant Mann that even if you had done nothing else, had you simply made Punjab drug-free, the people of Punjab would have forgiven you,” he said.

Shah further added, "Remove this incompetent government from Punjab once, and we will eliminate the menace of 'Chitta' (synthetic drugs) within two years. Punjab cannot progress until its youth are free from drugs. Drugs destroy our future generations and claim the lives of our youth. Only the Bharatiya Janata Party, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, can establish a robust system to ensure that drugs do not reach the youth of Punjab."

"Friends, Punjab's economic condition is in a dire state today. Corruption-related scams are occurring one after another in the state—the Moga outdoor media advertising scam, the Amritsar Smart City scam, the Jalandhar Smart City scam, the Barnala Truck Union land scam, the Panchayat funds scam, and the Anganwadi nutritional food scam."

“Press the button with the Lotus symbol once, and by December 31, 2029, not a single person selling Chitta (drugs) will remain. It deeply saddens us when the youth of Punjab, who once excelled in wrestling and kabaddi, are ruined by drugs. We launched the 'Drug-Free India' campaign. This campaign launched by the Bharatiya Janata Party is not a political agenda for us; it is a mission to save Punjab."

Amit Shah added, "We are resolved that we will not allow the sale of even a single gram of drugs in Punjab, nor will we permit drugs to move from Punjab to any other part of India."

“Give Narendra Modi a chance. From Jalandhar, I make a heartfelt appeal to the mothers, sisters, and daughters of Punjab, we are the people who have delivered results through action. We have delivered results in Kashmir and the North-East. We have eradicated Naxalism and eliminated terrorism. Give us a chance, and we will wipe out 'Chitta' (synthetic drugs) from Punjab."