ETV Bharat / bharat

Home Minister Amit Shah Reviews Law And Order Situation Of New Delhi

Home Minister Amit Shah chairing a meeting at the Delhi Police headquarters on Saturday ( ETV Bharat via Ministry of Home Affairs )

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday chaired a security review meeting at the Delhi Police Headquarters along with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and senior officials of the Delhi Police.Body.

The meeting took place amid ongoing protests across the national capital against alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls exercise and resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

The meeting, which lasted for over three hours, focused on public law and order, crime, and safety interventions amidst the recent protests. Shah also reviewed security measures and appreciated the efforts of the Delhi Police personnel and ground jawans in maintaining law and order under pressure, sources told ETV Bharat. Home Secretary Govind Mohan was also present at the meeting. It is understood that the meeting has discussed the security strategy in view of the November 1 Ramlila Maidan rally called by the Congress and other INDIA bloc parties. The rally has been called for the resignation of CEC Kumar.