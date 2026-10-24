Home Minister Amit Shah Reviews Law And Order Situation Of New Delhi
The meeting has also discussed the security strategy in view of the November 1 rally called by Congress and other INDIA bloc parties.
Published : October 24, 2026 at 10:02 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday chaired a security review meeting at the Delhi Police Headquarters along with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and senior officials of the Delhi Police.Body.
The meeting took place amid ongoing protests across the national capital against alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls exercise and resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.
The meeting, which lasted for over three hours, focused on public law and order, crime, and safety interventions amidst the recent protests. Shah also reviewed security measures and appreciated the efforts of the Delhi Police personnel and ground jawans in maintaining law and order under pressure, sources told ETV Bharat.
Home Secretary Govind Mohan was also present at the meeting. It is understood that the meeting has discussed the security strategy in view of the November 1 Ramlila Maidan rally called by the Congress and other INDIA bloc parties. The rally has been called for the resignation of CEC Kumar.
Delhi police commissioner Anurag Kumar has reportedly briefed Shah about the security arrangements being made in view of the November 1 rally. Shah has also asked the Delhi police commissioner to take the help of the Central Armed Police Forces to maintain the law and order situation in the national capital.
Meanwhile, making an appeal to senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to call off the rally, the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI), a leading traders’ organisation in the national capital, said that the rally could affect nearly Rs 10,000 crore worth of business in Delhi. In a letter, CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal said traders across Delhi are preparing for the year’s busiest business period as Dhanteras falls on November 6, followed by Diwali on November 8 and Bhai Dooj on November 10.
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