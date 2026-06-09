ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt To Set Up 89 More Land Ports To Strengthen Border Strategy, Says Amit Shah

New Delhi: To strengthen India’s smart border strategy, the home ministry will set up 89 land ports across the country, with West Bengal getting the highest number of 19 land ports due to its strategic importance.

To date, India has 15 operational land ports, with eight on the Bangladesh border, three on Nepal, two on Pakistan, and one each in Bhutan and Myanmar.

"The land ports will strengthen our smart border strategy, which will ensure foolproof security to our border security," said Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday.

Shah was speaking in New Delhi after the inauguration of the Land Port Management System (LPMS) which has been designed as a state-of-the-art digital platform to integrate operations across Land Ports into a unified system.

"Land Ports ensure the border security of the country and at the same time promote businesses. With more and more land ports, India’s business and tourism will be promoted,” said Shah.

In the next three years, more 11 land ports will start functioning, he said.

According to Shah, the LPMS underscores the Modi government’s commitment to smart border management, enhancing efficiency, transparency and security in cross-border trade and passenger movement through technology-driven solutions.

"The launch of LPMS is a landmark step in India’s journey towards modern, technology-enabled smart border management system, reflecting the nation’s strategic focus on strengthening trade facilitation, connectivity, and national security and Viksit Bharat by 2047,” the home minister said.

What is LPMS

LPMS is a state-of-the-art digital platform designed to integrate operations across Land Ports into a unified system. It enables secure, real-time exchange of logistics and regulatory information, bringing land ports at par with digital systems operational at airports and seaports.

As a neutral and open platform, LPMS will facilitate seamless coordination among various stakeholders, including government agencies and private operators, thereby reducing delays and enhancing operational efficiency.