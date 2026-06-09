Govt To Set Up 89 More Land Ports To Strengthen Border Strategy, Says Amit Shah
Home Minister inaugurated a Land Port Management System to integrate land ports into a unified system, reports Gautam Debroy.
Published : June 9, 2026 at 8:52 PM IST
New Delhi: To strengthen India’s smart border strategy, the home ministry will set up 89 land ports across the country, with West Bengal getting the highest number of 19 land ports due to its strategic importance.
To date, India has 15 operational land ports, with eight on the Bangladesh border, three on Nepal, two on Pakistan, and one each in Bhutan and Myanmar.
"The land ports will strengthen our smart border strategy, which will ensure foolproof security to our border security," said Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday.
Shah was speaking in New Delhi after the inauguration of the Land Port Management System (LPMS) which has been designed as a state-of-the-art digital platform to integrate operations across Land Ports into a unified system.
"Land Ports ensure the border security of the country and at the same time promote businesses. With more and more land ports, India’s business and tourism will be promoted,” said Shah.
In the next three years, more 11 land ports will start functioning, he said.
According to Shah, the LPMS underscores the Modi government’s commitment to smart border management, enhancing efficiency, transparency and security in cross-border trade and passenger movement through technology-driven solutions.
"The launch of LPMS is a landmark step in India’s journey towards modern, technology-enabled smart border management system, reflecting the nation’s strategic focus on strengthening trade facilitation, connectivity, and national security and Viksit Bharat by 2047,” the home minister said.
What is LPMS
LPMS is a state-of-the-art digital platform designed to integrate operations across Land Ports into a unified system. It enables secure, real-time exchange of logistics and regulatory information, bringing land ports at par with digital systems operational at airports and seaports.
As a neutral and open platform, LPMS will facilitate seamless coordination among various stakeholders, including government agencies and private operators, thereby reducing delays and enhancing operational efficiency.
The system introduces end-to-end digital workflows for cargo and passenger processing, including slot booking, payments, tracking, and single-window clearances. Fully integrated with key national platforms such as ICEGATE, ULIP, and the motor vehicle ecosystem, LPMS will enable interoperable, efficient, and transparent border management.
Land ports with strategic importance
Keeping in mind the strategic importance of West Bengal, the Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI), a statutory body under the Department of Border Management, Ministry of Home Affairs, has decided to set up maximum land ports in the state.
"We have planned to set up 19 land ports in West Bengal, followed by 13 in Bihar and 10 land ports in Meghalaya,” said Jayant Singh, chairperson of the Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI), on Tuesday.
In the initial phase, there are eight land ports sanctioned in West Bengal, followed by four in Phase I and seven in Phase II.
The LPMS is expected to significantly enhance operational efficiency across land ports.
"The system will reduce 40-60 per cent in truck waiting time, 25-35 per cent faster gate processing, and improve transparency through audit trails," said Singh.
The Land Ports Authority of India is responsible for developing and managing land ports to facilitate trade, connectivity, and regional cooperation.
The 15 operational land ports across India’s international borders include Attari (Punjab) and Dera Baba Nanak (Punjab) along the India–Pakistan border; Rupaidiha (Uttar Pradesh), Raxaul (Bihar) and Jogbani (Bihar) along the India–Nepal border; Darranga (Assam) along the India–Bhutan border; Petrapole (West Bengal), Dawki (Meghalaya), Sutarkandi, Golakganj and Mankachar (Assam), Agartala, Srimantapur and Sabroom (Tripura) along the India–Bangladesh border; and Moreh (Manipur) along the India–Myanmar border.
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