ETV Bharat / bharat

Holy Buddha Relics Leave Ladakh After Attracting Over 1.18 Lakh Devotees

He said the sacred days transformed Ladakh into a land of prayer, compassion and spiritual awakening. According to him, devotion and reverence were visible across monasteries, remote villages, mountain settlements and markets throughout the Union Territory.

In a post on X, Saxena said he joined the people of Ladakh in bidding an emotional farewell to the holy relics after what he described as a memorable exposition.

Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena attended the farewell ceremony along with monks, officials, spiritual leaders and residents from different walks of life. A ceremonial guard of honour was also presented before the relics departed from Ladakh.

Srinagar: The sacred Piprahwa relics of Lord Buddha received an emotional farewell at Leh Airport on Friday after the 14-day exposition concluded, drawing more than 1.18 lakh devotees from across Ladakh and other parts of the country.

Saxena said the teachings of Lord Buddha should continue to inspire peace, harmony, compassion and brotherhood across the world. He also thanked all those involved in organising the exposition, saying their efforts made the event a grand success.

The exposition concluded on Thursday at the Dharma Centre in Choglamsar, where thousands of devotees gathered to offer their final prayers before the relics were taken back.

"The 14-day Sacred Exposition of the Holy Buddha Relics in Ladakh concluded today, with thousands turning up in the final show of reverence for Lord Buddha, at Dharma Centre in Leh. Monks performed “Monlam Chenmo”, the Great Prayer Festival, for world peace, which was also the theme of this Exposition," the LG said on Thursday

LG Vinai Kumar Saxena attendedthe farewell ceremony at Leh Airport (Special arrangement)

The relics had arrived in Leh on April 29 and received a grand welcome from residents. Thousands of people dressed in traditional attire lined the roads from Leh Airport to Jivetsal as the relics were taken in a ceremonial procession. The public exposition formally began on May 1 during the 2569th Buddha Purnima celebrations. Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the exposition at Jivetsal in Leh during his two-day visit to Ladakh.

Several prominent dignitaries attended the ceremonies, including Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, ambassadors from Sri Lanka and Thailand, members of Parliament, senior Buddhist monks, scholars and international pilgrims.

LG Vinai Kumar Saxena attendedthe farewell ceremony (Special arrangement)

Officials said the relics remained on display at Jivetsal for nine days before being taken to Karsha Gonpa in Zanskar on May 11 and 12 for further public viewing and prayers. A series of spiritual and cultural events were organised during the exposition, including special prayers, conferences and religious programmes. The concluding events coincided with Monlam Chenmo, Ladakh’s annual Great Prayer Festival dedicated to world peace and universal happiness.

Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena at the farewell ceremony (Special arrangement)

Thousands of monks, nuns, Rinpoches and devotees participated in the festival. Sacred mask dances, known as Chhams, were also performed by monks as part of the closing ceremonies, officials said.

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