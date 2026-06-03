‘Holistic Development Of Tribals Key To Inclusive National Progress’: President Droupadi Murmu
President Murmu calls for holistic tribal development through welfare programs, education, and cultural preservation to ensure inclusive national progress and support India’s vision for 2047.
Published : June 3, 2026 at 4:48 PM IST
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday stressed the need for the holistic development of tribal communities in the country for inclusive national progress.
Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the National Conclave on Strengthening Integrated Tribal Development Agencies and Projects, she emphasised the need for welfare programs at the doorsteps of tribal villages to ensure transparency while preserving tribal culture and traditions.
“By doing so, they can bring about profound transformation in the lives of tribal brothers and sisters. When all those working at the state and project levels come together to deliberate with a shared, overarching objective, numerous constructive solutions are bound to emerge,” she said. “The holistic development of tribal communities constitutes an integral part of this objective. This will lend the character of inclusive development to the nation's progress,” she added.
President Murmu expressed hope that the suggestions, conclusions, and roadmap emerging from the conclave would enable the plans for the holistic development of tribal communities.
On the occasion, President Murmu also inaugurated Training Fab at the Centre for Nano Science and Engineering, Indian Institute of Science (IIS) Bengaluru and 75 Space Labs in Eklavya Model Residential Schools.
She said the conclave aims to foster collaborative solutions to uplift tribal lives through education, nutrition, and dignified livelihoods, contributing to the nation’s vision of a developed India by 2047.
President Murmu also advised all stakeholders to focus on the fact that the ultimate purpose of every project file and document is to assist a human being. “All agencies and individuals associated with these projects must focus on the issues such as adequate nutrition to every pregnant mother, education for every tribal child in a good school, dignified livelihood for all tribal youth, and benefits of welfare and development programs to every tribal family. It is with this spirit of sensitivity that all agencies and personnel involved in these projects must carry out their work,” she said.
The President noted that alongside modern development efforts, special attention was being paid to the culture and knowledge traditions of tribal communities.
She highlighted the importance of education in the progress of individuals and society. “All stakeholders must contribute wholeheartedly towards the education and skill development of children and youth belonging to tribal communities. Nearly 500 Eklavya Model Residential Schools have already been established across the country,” she said.
The President said that all fellow citizens were moving forward to build Viksit Bharat by the year 2047.
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