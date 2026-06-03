ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Holistic Development Of Tribals Key To Inclusive National Progress’: President Droupadi Murmu

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday stressed the need for the holistic development of tribal communities in the country for inclusive national progress.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the National Conclave on Strengthening Integrated Tribal Development Agencies and Projects, she emphasised the need for welfare programs at the doorsteps of tribal villages to ensure transparency while preserving tribal culture and traditions.

“By doing so, they can bring about profound transformation in the lives of tribal brothers and sisters. When all those working at the state and project levels come together to deliberate with a shared, overarching objective, numerous constructive solutions are bound to emerge,” she said. “The holistic development of tribal communities constitutes an integral part of this objective. This will lend the character of inclusive development to the nation's progress,” she added.

President Droupadi Murmu being welcomed at National Conclave (PIB)

President Murmu expressed hope that the suggestions, conclusions, and roadmap emerging from the conclave would enable the plans for the holistic development of tribal communities.