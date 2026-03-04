ETV Bharat / bharat

Holi Milan At Delhi Assembly: Diplomats From Over 30 Countries Experience Festival Of Colours

New Delhi: The Delhi Legislative Assembly on Tuesday hosted a Holi Milan celebration that turned out to be a unique confluence of international diplomacy and Indian cultural harmony. Ambassadors and High Commissioners from over 31 countries participated in the event, presenting a vibrant display of "unity in diversity", amid Indian folk tunes and colours.

Addressing the event, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta said Holi is not just a festival of colours, but also symbolises India's civilisational strength, democratic spirit, and the victory of truth over unrighteousness. He said, "As the capital of the world's largest democracy, Delhi welcomes the world through both diplomacy and culture."

He also extended his greetings to the people of Delhi on Holi, and urged them to celebrate the festival safely and keeping environmental consciousness in mind. He urged people to use herbal gulal instead of chemicals and to be mindful of water conservation.