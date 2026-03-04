Holi Milan At Delhi Assembly: Diplomats From Over 30 Countries Experience Festival Of Colours
The event was attended by Sri Lankan and South African High Commissioners, Chinese and Nepalese Ambassadors, representatives of Russia, Chile, Venezuela, Vietnam, and others.
Published : March 4, 2026 at 12:32 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi Legislative Assembly on Tuesday hosted a Holi Milan celebration that turned out to be a unique confluence of international diplomacy and Indian cultural harmony. Ambassadors and High Commissioners from over 31 countries participated in the event, presenting a vibrant display of "unity in diversity", amid Indian folk tunes and colours.
Addressing the event, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta said Holi is not just a festival of colours, but also symbolises India's civilisational strength, democratic spirit, and the victory of truth over unrighteousness. He said, "As the capital of the world's largest democracy, Delhi welcomes the world through both diplomacy and culture."
He also extended his greetings to the people of Delhi on Holi, and urged them to celebrate the festival safely and keeping environmental consciousness in mind. He urged people to use herbal gulal instead of chemicals and to be mindful of water conservation.
The event was attended by a large number of diplomats, including Sri Lankan High Commissioner Pradeepa Mahishini Kolone, Chinese Ambassador Xu Feihong, Nepal's Ambassador Shankar Prasad Sharma, and South African High Commissioner Anil Sooklal, along with representatives from countries like Russia, Chile, Venezuela, and Vietnam.
Foreign guests also shared the joy of Holi in traditional ways. Cultural performances captivated the audience. The nearly 90-minute cultural programme showcased India's artistic heritage. Kathak dance, traditional puppet shows, and the daring performance of Mallakhamb from Madhya Pradesh mesmerised the audience. Additionally, a documentary on Vitthalbhai Patel, the first Indian Chairman of the Central Legislative Council, was screened, bringing to life the country's rich parliamentary heritage.
A gathering of leaders was present on the occasion, including Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra, Assembly Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, former MP Ramesh Bidhuri, and MLAs Arvinder Singh Lovely and Kailash Gehlot.