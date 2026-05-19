ETV Bharat / bharat

Stalin's Son-in-Law Sabarisan Says Holding His PEN Consultancy Accountable For DMK's Electoral Loss Is Oversimplification

Chennai: DMK patriarch MK Stalin's son-in-law Sabarisan Vedamurthy defended his consultancy firm Populus Empowerment Network (PEN) which chalked out the party' strategy ahead of the recently concluded Assembly Elections in the State, in a statement released on social media.

He said squarely blaming the agency would not reflect the reality and oversimplification of DMK's electoral loss.

The DMK bagged 59 seats in the 234-member House, while its allies Congress which won five seats and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Communist Party of India (CPI), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and CPI(M) which won two seats each have extended support to the Vijay-led TVK which was the single largest party with 108 seats to form its first government in Tamil Nadu.

Stalin has formed a high-level committee to go into the granular level details that led to the party's drubbing.

Party workers and leaders had accused PEN to have failed the DMK in strategising and leading to the party's poor show despite the good governance modelled on social justice, billed as Dravidian Model.

The statement which has come at this juncture was released by Sabarisan Vedamurthy in his capacity as the founder of PEN.

'Accept people's verdict with humility'

The consultancy claimed that the agency had come across several narratives and speculations circulating across digital platforms regarding the recent electoral outcome. It said "it is important to consider these responsibly and with clarity, and to learn from them."

The agency said it respected the people's verdict with "humility". It defended its role by arguing that "elections in a democracy are shaped by multiple political, social, organizational, and public factors." It said it would listen, learn, and evolve, while seeking feedback. It requested all stakeholders "to avoid misinformation, personal targeting, and unverified narratives that distract from healthy democratic discussion."

Sabarisan reiterated that he accepted the people's verdict "simply and humbly." He also extolled Team PEN's hard work and sincerity, He said he was fully willing to accept any role he may have played in contributing to the electoral outcome. He said he will continue to work hard with responsibility, humility, and a stronger understanding of the public's expectations, moving forward.

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