Stalin's Son-in-Law Sabarisan Says Holding His PEN Consultancy Accountable For DMK's Electoral Loss Is Oversimplification
Sabarisan Vedamurthy in his first statement after DMK's electoral drubbing clarifies that holding PEN 'Accountable' for the loss doesn't reflect reality and is oversimplification.
Published : May 19, 2026 at 1:40 PM IST
Chennai: DMK patriarch MK Stalin's son-in-law Sabarisan Vedamurthy defended his consultancy firm Populus Empowerment Network (PEN) which chalked out the party' strategy ahead of the recently concluded Assembly Elections in the State, in a statement released on social media.
He said squarely blaming the agency would not reflect the reality and oversimplification of DMK's electoral loss.
The DMK bagged 59 seats in the 234-member House, while its allies Congress which won five seats and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Communist Party of India (CPI), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and CPI(M) which won two seats each have extended support to the Vijay-led TVK which was the single largest party with 108 seats to form its first government in Tamil Nadu.
Stalin has formed a high-level committee to go into the granular level details that led to the party's drubbing.
Party workers and leaders had accused PEN to have failed the DMK in strategising and leading to the party's poor show despite the good governance modelled on social justice, billed as Dravidian Model.
VIDEO | Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu: DMK chief MK Stalin says, " tvk leader vijay became cm by influencing children through instagram, without even appointing booth agents properly."— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 18, 2026
(full video available on pti videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/HhI7ofAjeY
The statement which has come at this juncture was released by Sabarisan Vedamurthy in his capacity as the founder of PEN.
'Accept people's verdict with humility'
The consultancy claimed that the agency had come across several narratives and speculations circulating across digital platforms regarding the recent electoral outcome. It said "it is important to consider these responsibly and with clarity, and to learn from them."
The agency said it respected the people's verdict with "humility". It defended its role by arguing that "elections in a democracy are shaped by multiple political, social, organizational, and public factors." It said it would listen, learn, and evolve, while seeking feedback. It requested all stakeholders "to avoid misinformation, personal targeting, and unverified narratives that distract from healthy democratic discussion."
Sabarisan reiterated that he accepted the people's verdict "simply and humbly." He also extolled Team PEN's hard work and sincerity, He said he was fully willing to accept any role he may have played in contributing to the electoral outcome. He said he will continue to work hard with responsibility, humility, and a stronger understanding of the public's expectations, moving forward.
Why create PEN?
As per the statement, PEN was created with the intention of strengthening communication, engaging with people digitally, and bringing modern outreach methods into political engagement.
It is a socio-political research organization committed to upholding democracy with a social scientific approach, the official website reads. It further states that its advanced scientific methods and intelligent solutions enable it to conduct systematic and empirical studies of various aspects of politics, providing practical and evidence-based recommendations for better decision-making and informed policy-making.
It touted that it prioritized reliability and objectivity, making it "a trusted partner for navigating the complex landscape of contemporary politics." It claimed that its employment of social scientific approach helped it to stay grounded in "rigorous and verifiable research methods."
It anointed itself as "a critical player in shaping the political discourse of the present and future, we are dedicated to building a brighter, more democratic future for all."
PEN Official Statement pic.twitter.com/wCIolfzXm7— PEN India (@PEN_Offl) May 18, 2026
'Blaming PEN for DMK's loss is wrong'
Sabarisan Vedamurthy said every effort his team undertook was driven by commitment, hard work, and belief in democratic participation.
He welcomed constructive suggestions from the party cadre, supporters, media professionals, and the public.
"Growth comes from accepting feedback and evolving with honesty," the statement read.
He said he had noticed several attempts to place "significant responsibility for the recent electoral outcome on PEN and its functioning." He accepted that criticism and public scrutiny were natural in a democracy, adding that "Oversimplifying" is not.
"Oversimplifying a large political outcome into one narrative isn't useful, because it simply doesn't reflect reality," he said.
'Stalin leads as an example'
Sabarisan Vedamurthy invoked the DMK president's personal example on visiting Kolathur a day after he was defeated by his former district secretary who contested on a TVK ticket, to dismiss the blame on PEN. "Stalin has shown us by personal example what it means to face the people's verdict with grace and courage," he said. The DMK patriarch met the people of Kolathur and thanked them for their participation. Stalin also released a statement openly acknowledging the electoral outcome. Sabarisan referred to it as "a gesture that speaks to the democratic spirit and humility that defines our party's values."
He insisted that his PEN would follow Stalin's footsteps and "is committed to listening deeply, understanding our shortcomings honestly, and moving forward with a renewed sense of purpose and growth."
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