ETV Bharat / bharat

Holding Back The Indus: Ladakh Plans 36 Check Dams Worth Rs 56 Crore To Bring More Water To Farmers

A scenic view of the Shyok River flowing through the Galwan Valley, in Leh, Ladakh ( IANS )

Srinagar: Farmers in parts of Ladakh could soon have more reliable access to irrigation water as the Union Territory administration moves ahead with a plan to build 36 check dams across Leh and Kargil, aiming to capture more of the region's untapped river and glacier meltwater.

The proposal, submitted to the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti, includes seven Himalayan Rock Check Dams in Leh and 29 reinforced cement concrete (RCC) check dams or weirs in Kargil. The projects are estimated to cost more than Rs 56 crore and have been proposed for inclusion under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY).

The Ladakh administration said the proposed structures could help irrigate more than 18,600 acres of land by improving the availability of water in existing irrigation systems and expanding the area under assured irrigation.

The proposal follows the construction of rock check dams on the Indus River, including a pilot structure at Upshi that has demonstrated how relatively simple water conservation measures can help farmers in the high-altitude region.

A view of the frozen Indus River amid intense cold weather, seen from Stakna village, in Leh district of Ladakh (IANS)

At Upshi, a check dam has been constructed across a shallow stretch of the Indus using natural boulders placed across the river without cement.

The structure has raised the river's water level by about 10 feet. This has made it possible to divert water into the Igoo-Phey irrigation canal, which supplies to agricultural areas.

The project addresses a recurring problem faced by farmers during the spring sowing season. Water levels in the Indus can fall too low for pumps to lift sufficient quantities, particularly in areas where the river flows through deep gorges.

For farmers dependent on the river, the result can be a shortage of irrigation water precisely when crops need it most.

The rock check dam has a storage capacity of about 40 million litres, allowing water to be retained and diverted toward agricultural fields rather than immediately flowing downstream.

The administration said the pilot structures have shown that such interventions can increase water availability while requiring relatively limited infrastructure.

According to the administration's proposal, seven Himalayan Rock Check Dams are planned for Leh, where they would primarily utilise water from the Indus River. Kargil is proposed to receive 29 RCC check dams or weirs, designed in response to agricultural requirements and water shortages in the region.

A view of a river in Ladakh (IANS)

The administration said the projects would impound large quantities of currently untapped water in the Indus and Suru rivers.

According to the detailed project report submitted to the Jal Shakti Ministry, the proposed 36 structures could provide irrigation to more than 18,600 acres.

The Kargil component gained urgency after Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena visited the region and took note of the water crisis and representations from villagers, the administration said.