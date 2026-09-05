Holding Back The Indus: Ladakh Plans 36 Check Dams Worth Rs 56 Crore To Bring More Water To Farmers
The proposal submitted by the Ladakh administration to the Union Jal Shakti Department aims to irrigate more than 18,600 acres of land.
Published : September 5, 2026 at 3:12 PM IST
Srinagar: Farmers in parts of Ladakh could soon have more reliable access to irrigation water as the Union Territory administration moves ahead with a plan to build 36 check dams across Leh and Kargil, aiming to capture more of the region's untapped river and glacier meltwater.
The proposal, submitted to the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti, includes seven Himalayan Rock Check Dams in Leh and 29 reinforced cement concrete (RCC) check dams or weirs in Kargil. The projects are estimated to cost more than Rs 56 crore and have been proposed for inclusion under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY).
The Ladakh administration said the proposed structures could help irrigate more than 18,600 acres of land by improving the availability of water in existing irrigation systems and expanding the area under assured irrigation.
The proposal follows the construction of rock check dams on the Indus River, including a pilot structure at Upshi that has demonstrated how relatively simple water conservation measures can help farmers in the high-altitude region.
At Upshi, a check dam has been constructed across a shallow stretch of the Indus using natural boulders placed across the river without cement.
The structure has raised the river's water level by about 10 feet. This has made it possible to divert water into the Igoo-Phey irrigation canal, which supplies to agricultural areas.
The project addresses a recurring problem faced by farmers during the spring sowing season. Water levels in the Indus can fall too low for pumps to lift sufficient quantities, particularly in areas where the river flows through deep gorges.
For farmers dependent on the river, the result can be a shortage of irrigation water precisely when crops need it most.
The rock check dam has a storage capacity of about 40 million litres, allowing water to be retained and diverted toward agricultural fields rather than immediately flowing downstream.
The administration said the pilot structures have shown that such interventions can increase water availability while requiring relatively limited infrastructure.
According to the administration's proposal, seven Himalayan Rock Check Dams are planned for Leh, where they would primarily utilise water from the Indus River. Kargil is proposed to receive 29 RCC check dams or weirs, designed in response to agricultural requirements and water shortages in the region.
The administration said the projects would impound large quantities of currently untapped water in the Indus and Suru rivers.
According to the detailed project report submitted to the Jal Shakti Ministry, the proposed 36 structures could provide irrigation to more than 18,600 acres.
The Kargil component gained urgency after Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena visited the region and took note of the water crisis and representations from villagers, the administration said.
The administration said five Himalayan Rock Check Dams have already been completed in Ladakh as part of the water conservation initiative.
The pilot projects have created an average storage capacity of 25 million to 30 million litres at shallow stretches of the river, while also demonstrating durability during changes in water flow.
The Indus recorded a flow of around 25 cusecs in May, according to the administration. By August, the flow had increased to nearly 200 cusecs.
Despite the increase, the administration said the rock check dams successfully withstood the rising water pressure.
The administration said three of the pilot rock check dams increased water availability in existing irrigation canals and expanded cultivable command areas by up to 30%.
The results have encouraged the UT administration to seek approval for additional projects. Ladakh has extensive glaciers and receives significant quantities of snow and glacial meltwater, but much of that water currently flows away without being used for agriculture.
The administration said less than 1% of the region's annual snow and glacial meltwater is currently utilised. That gap has become a major concern for agriculture in a region where water availability can vary sharply between seasons.
The Ladakh administration said the new projects are intended to conserve water during periods of higher flow and make it available for irrigation when farmers need it.
Lieutenant Governor Saxena described the approach as a combination of water conservation, agricultural development and climate resilience. “Ladakh cannot afford to let its precious glacier and snowmelt water flow away unused while our farmers face water shortages during the agricultural season.”
Saxena also pointed to the diversion of glacier water from Stok Nallah as another example of the administration's efforts to improve irrigation.
“The Rock Check Dams and recent initiative to divert approximately 90 million litres of glacier water Stok Nallah into Igoo-Phey Canal and Chushot village canal demonstrates that simple, cost-effective and environmentally suitable interventions can make a transformative difference to water availability and agriculture.”
He said Ladakh needed to make greater use of every available water source. “We must harness every possible water resource and create a water-secure, agriculturally prosperous and climate-resilient Ladakh.”
The latest proposal is part of a broader push by the Ladakh administration to strengthen agricultural infrastructure in the Union Territory.
The administration said the initiative follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's emphasis on conserving water for future security.
Other projects undertaken under Saxena's tenure include Project Him Sarovar, Himalayan Rock Check Dams and the operationalisation of the Igoo-Phey and Mahey irrigation canals.
So far, six Him Sarovars have been commissioned and five Rock Check Dams have been completed, according to the administration.
The administration said Saxena had also raised the issue of Ladakh's rock check dam initiative with Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Patil during a meeting in May. Patil appreciated the initiative and assured support for Ladakh's water management efforts, according to the press release.
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