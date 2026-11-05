Will Cooperate With Investigation, Says CJP Leader Ashutosh Ranka After Appearing Before Delhi Police Crime Branch
Sourav Das and Ashutosh Ranka appeared before the Crime Branch in connection with investigations into the hoisting of the National Flag at Jantar Mantar
Published : November 5, 2026 at 10:27 PM IST
New Delhi: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Sourav Das and Ashutosh Ranka appeared before the Delhi Police Crime Branch on Thursday in connection with an ongoing investigation into the hoisting of the National Flag by CJP at Jantar Mantar on October 13. Ranka stated that his organisation is prepared to fully cooperate with any investigative agency.
He asserted that hoisting the Tricolour at Jantar Mantar—or on any public road—should not be considered a crime.
Expressing hope that the investigation would be conducted impartially, Ranka affirmed that they would continue to cooperate throughout the process, regardless of which agency is handling the probe. He further expressed confidence that the investigative agencies would carry out their duties with fairness and integrity.
VIDEO | "Will cooperate in investigation," says CJP leader Ashutosh Ranka after appearing before Delhi Police crime branch.#AshutoshRanka pic.twitter.com/frPi5hc6YW— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 5, 2026
He emphasised that the display of the national flag ought not to be misconstrued as a criminal activity. He reiterated that the organisation is cooperating with the investigation and will continue to do so.
Distracting from the nation's real issues
Ashutosh Ranka remarked that instead of addressing the genuine problems facing the country, the authorities are repeatedly bringing up issues like foreign funding and rehashing old allegations.
He highlighted several concerns, including the electoral process, alleged vote theft, the government's stance regarding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, the leaking of examination question papers, and unemployment.
He asked how the government intends to respond to allegations of vote theft and why it is avoiding questions concerning Gyanesh Kumar. They also demanded answers regarding the leaking of examination question papers and the issue of unemployment.
The CJP leader stated that instead of repeatedly harping on allegations of foreign funding, the government should address the serious issues facing the nation.
Also Read
Delhi Government Standing Council Gives Consent For Criminal Contempt Proceedings Against CJP Legal Head
Abhijeet Dipke Responds To Diljit After Singer Takes Aim At Critics During Delhi Concert