ETV Bharat / bharat

Will Cooperate With Investigation, Says CJP Leader Ashutosh Ranka After Appearing Before Delhi Police Crime Branch

Cockroach Janta Party leaders Sourav Das and Ashutosh Ranka appeared before the Delhi Police Crime Branch on Thursday ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Sourav Das and Ashutosh Ranka appeared before the Delhi Police Crime Branch on Thursday in connection with an ongoing investigation into the hoisting of the National Flag by CJP at Jantar Mantar on October 13. Ranka stated that his organisation is prepared to fully cooperate with any investigative agency.

He asserted that hoisting the Tricolour at Jantar Mantar—or on any public road—should not be considered a crime.

Expressing hope that the investigation would be conducted impartially, Ranka affirmed that they would continue to cooperate throughout the process, regardless of which agency is handling the probe. He further expressed confidence that the investigative agencies would carry out their duties with fairness and integrity. He emphasised that the display of the national flag ought not to be misconstrued as a criminal activity. He reiterated that the organisation is cooperating with the investigation and will continue to do so. Distracting from the nation's real issues