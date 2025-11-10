ETV Bharat / bharat

Hizb-ut-Tahrir Terror Group Recruiting Youths In Several Indian States: NIA

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: A National Investigation Agency (NIA) investigation has revealed that the Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT) terror group has started recruiting youths in several states in India, including Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Madhya Pradesh.

It claimed that the banned group has started religious gatherings (Dars) to recruit youths and incite them for anti-India activities.

According to the NIA investigation, several top leaders of the outfit are now based in Bangladesh, and they have initiated the recruitment process. “Under the rule of the incumbent government, Bangladesh has become a major cause of concern for India following the presence of several radical Islamic leaders in the neighbouring country,” said a senior official from the security establishment.

According to the official, several anti-India Islamic organisations are presently active in Bangladesh, and they are trying to create terror across India. “They initially target India’s northeast and West Bengal. And after entering India via West Bengal and the Northeast, they try to sneak into other parts of the country to create terror,” the official added.

Echoing the view, renowned security expert Brigadier BK Khanna said that Bangladesh had become a breeding ground for anti-India activities. “Ever since the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government was dethroned from Bangladesh, the country has become a hotbed for Islamic terrorism. In fact, several Islamic terror outfits with active support from ISI are desperately trying to create terror in India,” said Brigadier Khanna to ETV Bharat.

“It is time that our border guarding agencies, especially the Border Security Force (BSF), should intensify vigilance along the porous India-Bangladesh border,” Khanna said.