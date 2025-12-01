ETV Bharat / bharat

HIV New Infections Down 48.7%, AIDS Deaths Dip 81.4%: Nadda

New Delhi: Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda on Monday said that between 2010 and 2024, India registered new HIV infections declined by 48.7 per cent, AIDS-related deaths by 81.4 per cent and mother-to-child transmission by 74.6 per cent.

“India’s HIV and STD programme continues to deliver strong results, demonstrated by substantial reductions in new infections and mortality, along with expanded access to essential services. Between 2010 and 2024, new HIV infections declined by 48.7 per cent, AIDS-related deaths by 81.4 per cent, and mother-to-child transmission by 74.6 per cent. Testing coverage increased from 4.13 crore in 2020–21 to 6.62 crore in 2024–25, while the number of people on treatment rose from 14.94 lakh to 18.60 lakh. Viral load testing also expanded significantly—from 8.90 lakh to 15.98 lakh tests,” said Nadda while inaugurating the national observance of World AIDS Day 2025 in New Delhi.

He reaffirmed India’s commitment to accelerating progress toward ending AIDS as a public health threat. Nadda noted that India’s achievements surpassed global averages for the same period and reflected strong political commitment, sustained domestic investment, evidence-based programme strategies, and consistent community engagement.

He said that awareness of HIV status has reached 85 per cent, against a national goal of 95 per cent. “Treatment coverage now stands at 88 per cent, and viral load suppression remains exceptionally high at 97 per cent,” he said.

Lauding the efforts of the Indian Pharma industry, Nadda asserted that India leads the fight against AIDS globally, upholding responsibility towards all humanity.

He added that India not only protects its own but also supports the world in AIDS control by supplying affordable and quality medicines across the globe.