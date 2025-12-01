HIV New Infections Down 48.7%, AIDS Deaths Dip 81.4%: Nadda
Published : December 1, 2025 at 9:58 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda on Monday said that between 2010 and 2024, India registered new HIV infections declined by 48.7 per cent, AIDS-related deaths by 81.4 per cent and mother-to-child transmission by 74.6 per cent.
“India’s HIV and STD programme continues to deliver strong results, demonstrated by substantial reductions in new infections and mortality, along with expanded access to essential services. Between 2010 and 2024, new HIV infections declined by 48.7 per cent, AIDS-related deaths by 81.4 per cent, and mother-to-child transmission by 74.6 per cent. Testing coverage increased from 4.13 crore in 2020–21 to 6.62 crore in 2024–25, while the number of people on treatment rose from 14.94 lakh to 18.60 lakh. Viral load testing also expanded significantly—from 8.90 lakh to 15.98 lakh tests,” said Nadda while inaugurating the national observance of World AIDS Day 2025 in New Delhi.
He reaffirmed India’s commitment to accelerating progress toward ending AIDS as a public health threat. Nadda noted that India’s achievements surpassed global averages for the same period and reflected strong political commitment, sustained domestic investment, evidence-based programme strategies, and consistent community engagement.
He said that awareness of HIV status has reached 85 per cent, against a national goal of 95 per cent. “Treatment coverage now stands at 88 per cent, and viral load suppression remains exceptionally high at 97 per cent,” he said.
Lauding the efforts of the Indian Pharma industry, Nadda asserted that India leads the fight against AIDS globally, upholding responsibility towards all humanity.
He added that India not only protects its own but also supports the world in AIDS control by supplying affordable and quality medicines across the globe.
The health minister extended his appreciation to NACO and all State AIDS Control Societies for their consistent efforts and dedication in strengthening HIV services across the country.
He noted that every subdivision within each district now has access to ART Centres, ensuring improved treatment reach, early initiation of therapy, and continuity of care. Nadda emphasised that India is firmly on track to achieve the global 95-95-95 targets by 2030.
Reflecting on co-infections, Nadda underlined that a significant number of TB patients are also living with HIV and stressed that poor adherence – such as not taking ART tablets regularly or failing to visit ART centres – remains a challenge that requires intensified counselling, follow-up, and community support.
“With the current pace of progress, India is poised to achieve its 2030 goals, but more and more people must be made aware, and community participation must continue to rise,” he said.
Nadda highlighted the landmark HIV/AIDS (Prevention and Control) Act, 2014, implemented in 2017, which provides a legally protected, discrimination-free environment and strengthens the rights and dignity of people living with HIV.
