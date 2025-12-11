ETV Bharat / bharat

HIV Cases Cross 97,000 In Bihar; Experts Caution

By Dharmendra Kumar Jha/Krishnanandan

Patna/Sitamarhi: Deepak Kumar (name changed), a resident of Sitamarhi in Bihar worked as a laborer in Haryana. When he returned home two and a half years ago, he fell ill and was taken by his family to the hospital, where he tested HIV(Human Immunodeficiency Virus) positive. Now, Deepak and his family are worried about how they will manage their lives given the stigma attached to the disease. Deepak is not alone with over 97,000 people in Bihar infected with the disease including children as per official data.

HIV And AIDS

According to the World Health Organisation(WHO), HIV, which spreads through body fluids like blood, semen and vaginal secretions besides breast milk from mother to baby, attacks the body's white blood cells. This virus destroys the body's CD4 cells, which play a crucial role in protecting the body from infection. If left untreated, this virus completely weakens the body. This makes the body's immune system weak leaving the patient vulnerable to other infections. Untreated HIV leads to AIDS(Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome) in the longer run.

Youth participate in a state level walkathon - 2025 at Patliputra Sports Complex organised by Bihar State AIDS Control Board to spread awareness about HIV and AIDS, in Patna (ANI)

97,000 HIV Cases And Counting

Dr. Narendra Kumar Gupta, Additional Project Director of the Bihar State AIDS Control Society, said that the current number of active HIV-positive patients in the state is 97,046.

Case Study 1

At a village in the Suppi block of Sitamarhi, a woman and her son are HIV positive. It is understood that the woman's husband used to drive an auto-rickshaw in Delhi. The woman said her husband was HIV positive and she contracted the disease after she went to Delhi with her husband. Their child also contracted the disease during pregnancy. However, she and her child are doing well thanks to the ART(Antiretroviral Therapy) provided by the health department.

Case Study 2

At another village in the Parihar block of the district, a man who worked in an Arab country was found to be HIV positive during a medical examination upon his return. His wife was also found to be HIV positive. Now, the couple is taking the medication provided by the health department. The man said that if he had been more careful earlier, he wouldn't have had to face this situation.

Case Study 3

A man from a village in Bairgania on the Indo-Nepal border, his wife, and their child have all tested positive for HIV. The husband worked as a laborer in Kathmandu, Nepal, where he contracted HIV. When he returned to his village, he transmitted the virus to his wife, and subsequently, their child also got the virus during pregnancy.

According to officials, in Sitamarhi district, an estimated 7,400 people are infected with HIV while those on ART medication are 4,957, including 341 children under the age of 15. According to the data registered at the ART center, previously, people aged 30 to 50 were primarily infected, but now children are also becoming victims to HIV.

Dr. Akhilesh Kumar, a Civil Surgeon in Sitamarhi who deals with the HIV cases, primarily attributes the rise in the cases to the frequent movement of people across states and the India-Nepal border. “The number of cases has increased because many people go to other states for work. Moreover, the border with neighboring Nepal is open, allowing people to easily cross back and forth, which is also suspected of contributing to the increase in the number of patients," he said.

How Is HIV Transmitted?

There are several ways it spreads. These include unprotected sexual contact and blood contact, such as through contaminated injections and the reuse of used syringes. It can also be transmitted from mother to child. If the parents are infected, the child can contract HIV through breastfeeding.

Dr. Narendra Kumar Gupta, Additional Project Director of the Bihar State AIDS Control Society, attributed the major reason for HIV transmission in Bihar to migration.