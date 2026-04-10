'History Will One Day Record The Unfairness': Justice Yashwant Varma Withdraws From Inquiry Proceedings
Justice Varma also submitted his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu, rendering the impeachment proceedings against him as infructuous.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : April 10, 2026 at 8:40 PM IST
New Delhi: Allahabad High Court Justice Yashwant Varma has withdrawn from the proceedings before the Judges Inquiry Committee, constituted by the Lok Sabha to examine the charges against him in connection with the alleged recovery of cash from a storeroom at his official residence. He said history will one day record the unfairness with which a sitting high court Judge was treated.
Justice Varma also submitted his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu, rendering the impeachment proceedings against him as infructuous.
In a 13-page letter to the Judges Inquiry Committee, Justice Varma said he has been subjected to a vilification campaign for over a year based on unfounded allegations, which would have never met even the bare threshold known in law on the basis of which a court would have deemed it appropriate to take cognisance in ordinary circumstances.
He said a rational and fair inquiry would have recognised the complete absence of a prima facie case and dropped the proceedings at this stage, rather than requiring him to prove multiple negatives and disprove unsubstantiated presumptions. "Instead, the Committee has directed me to lead evidence in my defence," he added.
He said that in these circumstances, I am constrained to conclude that these proceedings too rest on the bare and undisputed facts that a storeroom existed within the allotted premises and that cash was allegedly found there.
"If that alone is considered sufficient for a finding of misbehaviour, the entire exercise of leading evidence was unnecessary. The burden of proof has been effectively reversed without any foundational case being made out," he said in the letter.
He said that he cannot reconcile this state of affairs with any notion of fairness or due process. "I am profoundly disappointed that, despite the solemn nature of these proceedings, which carry the potential consequence of removing a sitting High Court Judge from constitutional office, the Committee did not intervene despite the shocking manner in which the proceedings unfolded," he said.
Justice Varma said that even after the pattern of selectively dropping witnesses became evident, the committee took no steps to summon the dropped witnesses or any other relevant persons in order to ascertain the truth. "Instead, it proceeded to require me to lead all evidence in my defence when no foundational case had been established. This course has left me with no choice but to withdraw," he said.
He said that regrettably, the proceedings that have followed have been concerned almost exclusively with establishing the bare facts: that a storeroom existed in the allotted premises and the cash was found there. He added that from these facts alone, inferences of his culpability appear to have been drawn.
Justice Varma said, unfortunately, witnesses who appeared before the in-house committee were not examined in his presence, nor was he afforded any opportunity to cross-examine them. He said that out of the 54 witnesses who appeared before the committee, 27 were dropped without any explanation being furnished, as per Justice Varma.
He said that in these circumstances, I would be doing myself and the institution the greatest disservice by continuing to participate in the present proceedings, thereby legitimising a process that calls upon me to answer the unanswerable - where did the money come from.
"I therefore withdraw from these proceedings with immediate effect… I withdraw with the deepest sadness, conscious of the gravity of my decision and with the hope that history will one day record the unfairness with which a sitting High Court Judge was treated and that has marked this entire episode from its inception," he said.
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