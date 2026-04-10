ETV Bharat / bharat

'History Will One Day Record The Unfairness': Justice Yashwant Varma Withdraws From Inquiry Proceedings

New Delhi: Allahabad High Court Justice Yashwant Varma has withdrawn from the proceedings before the Judges Inquiry Committee, constituted by the Lok Sabha to examine the charges against him in connection with the alleged recovery of cash from a storeroom at his official residence. He said history will one day record the unfairness with which a sitting high court Judge was treated.

Justice Varma also submitted his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu, rendering the impeachment proceedings against him as infructuous.

In a 13-page letter to the Judges Inquiry Committee, Justice Varma said he has been subjected to a vilification campaign for over a year based on unfounded allegations, which would have never met even the bare threshold known in law on the basis of which a court would have deemed it appropriate to take cognisance in ordinary circumstances.

He said a rational and fair inquiry would have recognised the complete absence of a prima facie case and dropped the proceedings at this stage, rather than requiring him to prove multiple negatives and disprove unsubstantiated presumptions. "Instead, the Committee has directed me to lead evidence in my defence," he added.

He said that in these circumstances, I am constrained to conclude that these proceedings too rest on the bare and undisputed facts that a storeroom existed within the allotted premises and that cash was allegedly found there.

"If that alone is considered sufficient for a finding of misbehaviour, the entire exercise of leading evidence was unnecessary. The burden of proof has been effectively reversed without any foundational case being made out," he said in the letter.