History, Architecture And More: The Retreat In Himachal That Will Serve As President Murmu’s Office For 6 Days
The Retreat in Mashobra serves as the President’s historic residence, combining British-era legacy, scenic beauty, and a functioning Secretariat during official Shimla visits.
Published : April 22, 2026 at 6:22 PM IST
Shimla: Do you know how many official residences the President of India has? Most people are aware only of the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi, but there are two other official residences as well. One is ‘Rashtrapati Nilayam’, located in Hyderabad, Telangana, and the other is ‘The Retreat’, situated in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh.
President Droupadi Murmu will be visiting Shimla from April 27. The Himachal Pradesh Government has completed all preparations for the President’s visit. During her six-day stay, Rashtrapati Bhavan will effectively shift from Delhi to Shimla. All necessary files will be brought here, and the President’s Secretariat will function from Shimla for six days.
Historic And Special Significance
The President of India's official residences carry historical and special significance. In particular, 'The Retreat', located in Mashobra, Shimla, stands out as the oldest presidential residence in the country. Situated about 13 kilometres from Shimla, amid peaceful, scenic valleys, this building is more than 175 years old.
It has been constructed in the traditional 'Dhajji' style, which uses wood and mud. A key feature of this construction style is its ability to withstand earthquakes to a great extent. Additionally, the building remains cool in the summer and warm in the winter, making it even more unique.
Attractions At The President’s Residence
The President’s official residence in Mashobra has several attractions. There is a beautiful apple orchard with more than 300 apple trees, including some foreign varieties. There is also a magnificent tulip garden. President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated this tulip garden three years ago. The garden features beautiful tulip varieties, including Denmark, Welmark and Jumbo Pink.
The residence's interiors are aesthetically designed and captivating. There are separate rooms designated for the President. The entire premises is surrounded by lush greenery, creating a serene environment. From here, a 360-degree view of the surrounding areas is also visible. In view of the President’s visit, the Mashobra residence has currently been closed to tourists. It will reopen on May 3 after the President's visit ends.
Notably, the residence was opened to the general public and tourists three years ago at the direction of President Murmu, and visitors can explore it by purchasing tickets.
History Linked To Princely States And British Rule
Surrounded by dense forests and picturesque valleys near Mashobra, this place has a history dating back to the princely era. During British rule, it was developed as ‘The Retreat’, a secluded, scenic place for rest and stay. The British rulers were particularly fond of its peaceful surroundings. Originally, the building belonged to the royal family of the Koti princely state and is believed to have been constructed around 1850.
The Presidential residence spans more than 10,500 square feet and is part of a vast 150-acre area that features multiple attractions. During the British Rule in India, one of the British administrators, Lord William, had leased it from the King of the Koti state. Later, the Koti royal family reclaimed it in 1886. However, in 1895, the then Viceroy brought it back under British control due to its appealing architecture and surroundings.
Initially, the building was single-storeyed. It was later converted into a two-storey structure by Edward Charles Buck. At present, the upper floor has six well-furnished rooms for the President and her family members. There is also a grand dining hall where more than 20 VVIPs can dine together. The residence also has excellent facilities for staff. There is a dedicated room where the President handles routine official file work. The building also displays photographs of all the Presidents of India.
What Makes It Special
- A special helipad, known as Kalyani Helipad, where only the President’s aircraft can land.
- The Kalyani Helipad is located at an altitude of 8,600 feet, offering breathtaking views of the scenic valleys.
- From the helipad, one can also view Shrikhand Mahadev.
- A two-kilometre-long route from the helipad to the residence passes through dense forests.
- The area has rich forest biodiversity, with around 50 butterfly species.
- Rare species like the Himalayan Sergeant butterfly and the Death’s Head Hawk Moth are also found here.
- The premises feature around 40 varieties of flowers, including tulips and roses.
- The lawn of the Presidential residence is amazingly beautiful. Former President Pranab Mukherjee often took walks here and shared its photographs on social media, which were also reposted by then Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh.
Also Read: