ETV Bharat / bharat

History, Architecture And More: The Retreat In Himachal That Will Serve As President Murmu’s Office For 6 Days

The Retreat in Mashobra, Shimla, the historic presidential residence, is set to host President Droupadi Murmu during her six-day visit. ( ANI/ETV Bharat )

Shimla: Do you know how many official residences the President of India has? Most people are aware only of the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi, but there are two other official residences as well. One is ‘Rashtrapati Nilayam’, located in Hyderabad, Telangana, and the other is ‘The Retreat’, situated in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. President Droupadi Murmu will be visiting Shimla from April 27. The Himachal Pradesh Government has completed all preparations for the President’s visit. During her six-day stay, Rashtrapati Bhavan will effectively shift from Delhi to Shimla. All necessary files will be brought here, and the President’s Secretariat will function from Shimla for six days. This building is more than 175 years old. (rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in) Historic And Special Significance The President of India's official residences carry historical and special significance. In particular, 'The Retreat', located in Mashobra, Shimla, stands out as the oldest presidential residence in the country. Situated about 13 kilometres from Shimla, amid peaceful, scenic valleys, this building is more than 175 years old. It has been constructed in the traditional 'Dhajji' style, which uses wood and mud. A key feature of this construction style is its ability to withstand earthquakes to a great extent. Additionally, the building remains cool in the summer and warm in the winter, making it even more unique. Interior view of The Retreat, highlighting heritage architecture and well-preserved presidential rooms. (rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in)