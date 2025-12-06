History And Controversy Over Thiruparankundram That Stands As An Example Of Religious Harmony
Thiruparankundram boils over the Karthigai Deepam festival with clashes and protests between the police and Hindu organisations
Published : December 6, 2025 at 7:57 PM IST
By R Sivakumar
Madurai: While the legal battle between Hindu organisations and the Tamil Nadu government over lighting the lamp at the Deepathoon in Thiruparankundram on the occasion of Thirukarthigai continues, the area witnessed heightened tension during the recent Karthigai Deepam festival with clashes and protests between the police and Hindu groups.
Despite the unrest, Thiruparankundram has since returned to normalcy, with daily life continuing without disturbance. Residents have resumed their routines as usual.
This raises the question: why did the protest occur, and what is the issue concerning Thiruparankundram? Here’s a closer look.
The First Among the Six Abodes
Lord Murugan is worshipped at six sacred abodes -- Thiruparankundram, Thiruchendur, Palani, Swamimalai, Thiruthani, and Pazhamudircholai. Thiruparankundram, located about eight kilometres from Madurai on the Madurai–Virudhunagar road, is referred to as Parankundru in ancient Sangam literature.
Once known primarily as a temple dedicated to Lord Shiva until the 10th century CE, locals say, it was later identified as one of Murugan’s six abodes. The site, according to historians, is an important example of Pandya-era rock-cut temple architecture. It was originally built by the Pandya kings and later expanded by the Vijayanagar rulers.
Rising about 300 meters high, Thiruparankundram hill has three distinct layers. Jain monks are believed to have lived there over 2,000 years ago, engaging in education, medicine, and spiritual practice. Inscriptions found in various parts of the hill reveal details of their activities.
A Multi-Religious Spiritual Shrine
Ancient Tamil inscriptions, estimated to be 2,000 years old, are found inside a natural cave on the hill’s slope. Behind the Palani Andavar Temple along the mountain path, rock carvings of Jain Tirthankaras appear with Tamil inscriptions beneath them. Similarly, near the Kashi Vishwanath Temple on the southern side of the mountain, additional images of Tirthankaras and inscriptions can be found. The Murugan Temple carved into the rock, the Palani Andavar Temple on the slope, the Uchi Pillayar Temple atop the hill, the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and Umaiyandavar Temple on the southern side, and a mosque in the middle of the hill together make Thiruparankundram a rare example of a multi-religious spiritual landscape.
Where is the Deepathoon Located?
The Uchi Pillayar Temple stands directly above the sanctum sanctorum of the Thiruparankundram Temple. This is where the Karthigai Deepam is lit every year by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department.
The Hazrat Sultan Sikandar Badusha Auliya Dargah is situated about 200 feet above the Uchi Pillayar Temple and is believed to have been built in the 14th century CE during the rule of the Delhi Sultans in Madurai. Roughly 300 feet from the Dargah lies a stone pillar on the western slope of the hill, which Hindu organisations call the "Deepathoon."
For the past 20 years, they have demanded that the ceremonial lamp be lit there.
Did a Survey Stone Become the Deepathoon?
According to the Archaeology Department, the stone pillar in question was erected in 1802 during the Great Trigonometrical Survey of India under British rule. Similar survey markers were placed in elevated regions across the country. This pillar, standing at the top of the third tier of the hill, offers a panoramic 360-degree view of Madurai’s urban area, Nagamalai, Yanaimalai, Palamedu hill, and other surroundings. Archaeologists suggest that the British may have used this vantage point to map Madurai. Archaeologist Balabharathi said, "It is interesting that monks living in such hilly areas 2,000 years ago also studied climate and celestial movements. Known as Kaniyars and Asivakars in Tamil literature, they chose high vantage points to observe the sun, moon, and stars."
The Deepathoon (Lamppost) Dispute
Raja Bhattar, the chief priest of the Thiruparankundram Murugan Temple, said, "Traditionally, the Karthigai Deepam is lit at the spot directly above the sanctum sanctorum (Karuvarai). Lighting the Deepam at the Uchi Pillayar Temple, which is located directly above the main shrine, is the long-standing practice. There is no custom of lighting lamps elsewhere on the hill."
Authorities at the Sikandar Dargah have stated they do not oppose lighting the lamp at the pillar roughly 300 feet away from the shrine. "This hill stands as a symbol of religious harmony," they affirmed. "Our only request is that this harmony should not be disturbed."
