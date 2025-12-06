ETV Bharat / bharat

History And Controversy Over Thiruparankundram That Stands As An Example Of Religious Harmony

History And Controversy Over Thiruparankundram That Stands As An Example Of Religious Harmony ( ETV Bharat )

By R Sivakumar

Madurai: While the legal battle between Hindu organisations and the Tamil Nadu government over lighting the lamp at the Deepathoon in Thiruparankundram on the occasion of Thirukarthigai continues, the area witnessed heightened tension during the recent Karthigai Deepam festival with clashes and protests between the police and Hindu groups.

Despite the unrest, Thiruparankundram has since returned to normalcy, with daily life continuing without disturbance. Residents have resumed their routines as usual.

This raises the question: why did the protest occur, and what is the issue concerning Thiruparankundram? Here’s a closer look.

The First Among the Six Abodes

Thiruparankundram (ETV Bharat)

Lord Murugan is worshipped at six sacred abodes -- Thiruparankundram, Thiruchendur, Palani, Swamimalai, Thiruthani, and Pazhamudircholai. Thiruparankundram, located about eight kilometres from Madurai on the Madurai–Virudhunagar road, is referred to as Parankundru in ancient Sangam literature.

Once known primarily as a temple dedicated to Lord Shiva until the 10th century CE, locals say, it was later identified as one of Murugan’s six abodes. The site, according to historians, is an important example of Pandya-era rock-cut temple architecture. It was originally built by the Pandya kings and later expanded by the Vijayanagar rulers.

Rising about 300 meters high, Thiruparankundram hill has three distinct layers. Jain monks are believed to have lived there over 2,000 years ago, engaging in education, medicine, and spiritual practice. Inscriptions found in various parts of the hill reveal details of their activities.