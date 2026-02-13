ETV Bharat / bharat

Historic Shift On February 13: PM Modi Inaugurates 'Seva Teerth', The New Complex In Delhi Housing PMO, CS And NSCS

'Seva Teerth', the new building for PMO at Kartavya Path ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the 'Seva Teerth', the new building in the national capital which houses the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the National Security Council Secretariat, and the Cabinet Secretariat.

The complex has motto of 'Nagriko Devo Bhava' (Citizens akin to God) inscribed on its wall.

The inauguration of the Seva Teerth complex marks a transformative milestone in India's administrative governance architecture and reflects the Prime Minister's commitment to building a modern, efficient, accessible and citizen-centric governance ecosystem, the PMO said.

Government sources said that since 2014, PM Modi government has taken steady steps to move away from symbols of India's colonial past and to usher a mindset shift.

The following are some of the major changes: