ETV Bharat / bharat

Historic Moment: Diwali Likely To Be Included In UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage List Today

Illumination and celebrations are planned across Delhi as UNESCO is set to include Deepavali in its Intangible Cultural Heritage list. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Diwali, one of India’s foremost cultural and spiritual festivals, is likely to be included in the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization's (UNESCO's) Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) List.

A formal announcement will be made today, according to Delhi’s Art, Culture, Language and Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra, who called it a moment of “joy and pride for all of us”. Officials confirmed that the decision is expected today. A grand Diwali-like celebration will also be held at Dilli Haat.

Mishra lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s sustained efforts in achieving this historic milestone, calling the inscription a global recognition of India’s rich spiritual traditions and cultural diversity.

He said the formal declaration will take place at the Red Fort, where India is currently hosting the 20th session of UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) for the first time. The session began on December 8 and will conclude on December 13, with representatives from several countries in attendance.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, UNESCO Director-General Dr Khalid El Anani and India’s Permanent Representative to UNESCO Vishal V Sharma were present at the inauguration.