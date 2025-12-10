Historic Moment: Diwali Likely To Be Included In UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage List Today
India awaits UNESCO’s Deepavali inscription, as the Delhi government lines up large-scale celebrations at Red Fort, Dilli Haat and other illuminated city landmarks.
Published : December 10, 2025 at 10:23 AM IST
New Delhi: Diwali, one of India’s foremost cultural and spiritual festivals, is likely to be included in the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization's (UNESCO's) Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) List.
A formal announcement will be made today, according to Delhi’s Art, Culture, Language and Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra, who called it a moment of “joy and pride for all of us”. Officials confirmed that the decision is expected today. A grand Diwali-like celebration will also be held at Dilli Haat.
Mishra lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s sustained efforts in achieving this historic milestone, calling the inscription a global recognition of India’s rich spiritual traditions and cultural diversity.
He said the formal declaration will take place at the Red Fort, where India is currently hosting the 20th session of UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) for the first time. The session began on December 8 and will conclude on December 13, with representatives from several countries in attendance.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, UNESCO Director-General Dr Khalid El Anani and India’s Permanent Representative to UNESCO Vishal V Sharma were present at the inauguration.
The CM said Delhi is the “most symbolic venue” to host this global gathering, adding that the national capital is “not just a city but a living civilisation”.
She also said, “From the Indraprastha of the Mahabharata to India’s modern democratic capital, Delhi has witnessed 3,000 years of continuous cultural evolution. India’s intangible heritage, which ranges from the Vedas, Upanishads, yoga and Vedic chanting traditions to festivals, rituals, and performing arts, has always lived in the lives of its people rather than in museums.”
Expecting a favourable outcome, the Delhi government is preparing grand Diwali-like celebrations across the capital, including a major event at Dilli Haat to be attended by the Chief Minister and her entire Cabinet.
Plans include a large Deepavali festival at the Red Fort, mass diya-lighting ceremonies, illumination and decoration of important roads and intersections, and special lighting of all government buildings. Mishra said Deepavali is not just a festival but a symbol of Indian culture, spirituality and the eternal journey from darkness to light.
India currently has 15 elements inscribed on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list, including the Kumbh Mela, Durga Puja of Kolkata, Garba of Gujarat, Yoga, Vedic chanting, and Ramlila. With Deepavali’s inclusion, India’s cultural prestige on the global stage would receive a further boost.
