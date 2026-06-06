'Historic Feat', 'Incredible Milestone': PM Modi, Vice President, Others Congratulate Norway Chess Champion Praggnanandhaa
Messages pour in for Praggnanandhaa from VP of india to master blaster sachin to corporate honchos
Published : June 6, 2026 at 2:41 PM IST
New Delhi: As Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa triumphed Germany's Vincent Keymer to win the prestigious Norway Chess title in Oslo, congratulatory messages poured in for the champion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling it an incredible milestone.
Praggnanandhaa became the first Indian ever to win the Norway Chess title, clinching the 2026 championship with a final-round victory over Vincent Keymer.
“Congratulations to Praggnanandhaa for this remarkable feat! This is indeed an incredible milestone that highlights his continued excellence. My best wishes to him for his future endeavours,” PM Modi wrote in a post on X.
Congratulations to Praggnanandhaa for this remarkable feat!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 6, 2026
This is indeed an incredible milestone that highlights his continued excellence.
My best wishes to him for his future endeavours. @rpraggnachess https://t.co/ryE0qElL9G
Messages also poured in from the Vice President of India, CP Radhakrishnan, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Joseph Vijay, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and chess grandmaster Vishwanathan Anand besides industrialists Anand Mahindra and Gautam Adani.
VP CP Radhakrishnan congratulated Praggnanandhaa for his extraordinary feat. "Heartiest congratulations to the outstanding young Grandmaster, R. Praggnanandhaa, on winning the Norway Chess 2026 title and becoming the first Indian to achieve this remarkable feat,” the Vice President wrote.
Heartiest congratulations to the outstanding young Grandmaster, R. Praggnanandhaa, on winning the Norway Chess 2026 title and becoming the first Indian to achieve this remarkable feat.— Vice-President of India (@VPIndia) June 6, 2026
This remarkable achievement is a testament to his exceptional talent, unwavering dedication,… pic.twitter.com/L3nybfdqVg
“This remarkable achievement is a testament to his exceptional talent, unwavering dedication, and years of hard work. His consistent performances on the global stage have brought immense pride to our nation and continue to inspire countless young chess players across India. Wishing him continued success as he scales even greater heights in the world of chess,” he added.
Reacting to the Vice President's message, Praggnanandhaa said it was an honour for him to represent India.
"Thank you for your kind words and blessings, Hon'ble Vice President @CPR_VP Sir! It is my absolute honour to represent India. Your encouragement motivates me to keep working hard and make the nation proud."
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay too congratulated Praggnanandhaa for his brilliant performance and defeating the defending champion to win this title.
நார்வே தலைநகர் ஆஸ்லோவில் நடைபெற்ற நார்வே செஸ் 2026 (Norway Chess 2026) தொடரில் அறிவார்ந்த ஆட்டத்தை வெளிப்படுத்தி, பட்டத்தை வென்ற முதல் இந்தியர் என்ற வரலாற்றுச் சாதனையைப் படைத்திட்ட கிராண்ட்மாஸ்டர் பிரக்ஞானந்தாவுக்கு எனது மனமார்ந்த வாழ்த்துகள்.— CMOTamilNadu (@CMOTamilnadu) June 6, 2026
ஒரே தொடரில் நடப்புச் சாம்பியன்…
"My heartfelt congratulations to Praggnanandhaa for achieving the historic feat of becoming the first Indian to win Norway Chess 2026 through his brilliant game at the competition held at Norway's capital Oslo. He has defeated defending champion Magnus Carlsen twice and has scripted another record of four successive wins. I extend my wishes to Praggnanandhaa to scale more heights and make Tamil Nadu and India proud,” the CM said in a post on X.
Among the leading sports stars to congratulate Praggnanandhaa was master blaster, Sachin Tendulkar, who called Praggnanandhaa's game as 'magical'.
"What a wonderful feeling it must be for Pragg. All of 16, and to have beaten the experienced & decorated Magnus Carlsen, and that too while playing black, is magical! Best wishes on a long & successful chess career ahead. You’ve made India proud,” Tendulkar wrote.
Chairman of Mahindra group of company, Anand Mahindra equated this victory as 'bearding the lion in his den'.
“To beard the lion in his den.” The dictionary defines it as boldly confronting a powerful rival on their own turf. For years, Norway Chess has been Magnus Carlsen’s den. His turf. His domain. So I woke up to this news and my jaw dropped. You didn’t just win a title, @rpraggnachess, You walked into the lion’s den and emerged victorious. This title is important. Not because of the trophy, but because of your challenger spirit. And that’s something all of us can learn from…," Mahindra wrote in a post.
“To beard the lion in his den.”— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 6, 2026
The dictionary defines it as boldly confronting a powerful rival on their own turf.
For years, Norway Chess has been Magnus Carlsen’s den. His turf. His domain.
So I woke up to this news and my jaw dropped.
You didn’t just win a title,… pic.twitter.com/1F2j0fMJgm
Gautam Adani, Chairman of Adani Group praised Praggnanandhaa for being the first Indian to win the Norway chess tournament, by displaying fine endurance and intellect.
"Congratulations to Praggnanandhaa on becoming the first Indian to win the Norway Chess tournament - one of the ultimate tests of endurance, intellect and temperament in the world of chess,” Adani said.
Congratulations to Praggnanandhaa on becoming the first Indian to win the Norway Chess tournament - one of the ultimate tests of endurance, intellect and temperament in the world of chess.— Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) June 6, 2026
To defeat the world’s absolute best on one of chess’s grandest stages is a remarkable… pic.twitter.com/Cm8hncebV5
“To defeat the world’s absolute best on one of chess’s grandest stages is a remarkable feat. But what makes it even more special is the spirit with which Pragg plays. Fearless - Focused - Deeply Indian. @rpraggnachess, you represent the confidence of a rising, youthful India. The entire nation is incredibly proud of you, Pragg," he added.
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