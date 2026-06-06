ETV Bharat / bharat

'Historic Feat', 'Incredible Milestone': PM Modi, Vice President, Others Congratulate Norway Chess Champion Praggnanandhaa

New Delhi: As Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa triumphed Germany's Vincent Keymer to win the prestigious Norway Chess title in Oslo, congratulatory messages poured in for the champion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling it an incredible milestone.

Praggnanandhaa became the first Indian ever to win the Norway Chess title, clinching the 2026 championship with a final-round victory over Vincent Keymer.

“Congratulations to Praggnanandhaa for this remarkable feat! This is indeed an incredible milestone that highlights his continued excellence. My best wishes to him for his future endeavours,” PM Modi wrote in a post on X.

Messages also poured in from the Vice President of India, CP Radhakrishnan, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Joseph Vijay, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and chess grandmaster Vishwanathan Anand besides industrialists Anand Mahindra and Gautam Adani.

VP CP Radhakrishnan congratulated Praggnanandhaa for his extraordinary feat. "Heartiest congratulations to the outstanding young Grandmaster, R. Praggnanandhaa, on winning the Norway Chess 2026 title and becoming the first Indian to achieve this remarkable feat,” the Vice President wrote.

“This remarkable achievement is a testament to his exceptional talent, unwavering dedication, and years of hard work. His consistent performances on the global stage have brought immense pride to our nation and continue to inspire countless young chess players across India. Wishing him continued success as he scales even greater heights in the world of chess,” he added.

Reacting to the Vice President's message, Praggnanandhaa said it was an honour for him to represent India.