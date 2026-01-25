ETV Bharat / bharat

Historians, Academicians Warn Against Distortion Of History; Bat For Scientific Teaching

The interaction was organised in Bengaluru on Sunday by the All India Save Education Committee (AISEC) and the Department of History, Dr Manmohan Singh Bangalore City University, at the Seminar Hall of Jnanajyothi Auditorium, Palace Road. The session featured historians Prof Aditya Mukherjee and Prof Mridula Mukherjee, both retired professors from Jawaharlal Nehru University, and scientist Prof Soumitro Banerjee, former Director of IISER Kolkata. The discussion was moderated by Rajashekhar VN, Vice-President of AISEC Karnataka. History, revenge and the danger of division Speaking to ETV Bharat, Prof Mukherjee warned against the growing misuse of history to divide society. He said history was being invoked not to learn from the past but to create hostility in the present. Referring to recent statements that suggest history should be used to train people to take revenge, he asked, “Revenge against whom?” and said Muslims were being projected as the target.

Audience at the interaction programme (ETV Bharat)

“Seeking revenge for events that happened 300 years ago is not a civilised way of engaging with history,” Mukherjee said. He argued that such thinking undermines India’s cultural tradition of coexistence and could push society towards conflict. Warning about the rise of authoritarian tendencies, he said saving civilisation and protecting minorities was essential. “If minorities are not protected, eventually everyone becomes a victim,” he cautioned.



Quoting Mahatma Gandhi, Mukherjee reminded the audience that tyrants have existed throughout history but have never lasted forever. He said people have always found ways to resist oppression and that present-day authoritarianism would also pass.



Distortion of history and manufactured controversies



Prof Mridula focused on the responsibility of historians and civil society in resisting the communal distortion of history. She said attacks on history and social sciences were being carried out through textbooks and social media, often by raising irrelevant controversies to divert attention from real issues faced by people.



She pointed to repeated debates around Babri Masjid, Somnath and theories such as the so-called Arctic home of Aryans as examples. “These issues are kept alive to confuse people and distract them from problems like unemployment, inequality and access to education,” she said. According to her, false narratives are circulated to blur the line between evidence-based history and political propaganda.



Textbooks, mythology and academic responsibility



Rajashekhar criticised what he described as the manipulation of school textbooks by the central government. He alleged that entire periods of history, including Mughal history, were being removed and that even scientific content was being altered. “There is an attempt to suggest that there is no meaningful Indian history between the sixth century and the present century,” he said.



Rajashekhar stressed that textbooks should be written by professional historians, educationists and teachers, not by political parties or bureaucracies. He also said mythology and history were being deliberately mixed. “Mythology is beautiful poetry and imagination, but presenting it as history or science is misleading,” he said, adding that epics like the Ramayana and Mahabharata were meant to convey moral values, not serve as historical records.



The programme saw active participation from teachers, students and professors. Guests at the event included Prof Ramesh B., Vice Chancellor of Dr MS BCU, Registrar Naveen Joseph A, Dr Francis Assisi Almeida and the Chairperson of the Department of History. The organisers said the interaction reaffirmed the need to defend academic integrity and promote a scientific approach to teaching history.



