ETV Bharat / bharat

Historian Sumit Sarkar Passes Away At 87

New Delhi: Noted historian Sumit Sarkar died on Thursday at his Delhi residence from age-related ailments, historian and family friend G Arunima told PTI. He was 87.

"Professor Sarkar was unwell for a long time, but for some time now, he had been suffering with age-related issues. He was not publicly active, since he had a fall some years ago," Arunima said.

Sarkar is survived by his wife and historian Tanika Sarkar and son Aditya Sarkar, associate professor of South Asian History at the University of Warwick. His last rites are likely to be performed on Saturday. A confirmed date and time will be announced later.

Born in 1939 to historian Sushobhan Sarkar, Sumit Sarkar studied History at Presidency College, Calcutta and the University of Calcutta. Sarkar took up teaching jobs as a lecturer at the University of Calcutta and as a reader at the University of Burdwan. His longest stint as professor of history was at the University of Delhi.

Some of his most seminal works, including "The Swadeshi Movement in Bengal", "Modern India: 1885–1947", and "Writing Social History", established him as an authoritative voice in examining colonialism, nationalism and the freedom movement through the experiences of different social groups, classes and popular movements.

A Marxist historian, Sarkar is known for his studies of the Swadeshi movement and for challenging conventional, leader-centred accounts of Indian nationalism. He was one of the founding members of the Subaltern Studies Collective, but later began to critique it.